Live This Week: Brickhouse Band, 6 Ways 2 Sunday and more
Live This Week: Brickhouse Band, 6 Ways 2 Sunday and more

Friday, Aug. 28

Daniel Kosel

Musician Daniel Kosel will perform at Craft Local on Saturday night.

John Adams: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

The Richard Thistle Band: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Zak Bracy: 7-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.

Brickhouse Band: 8 p.m. at Thirst Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Lloyd Marsh, Thomas Burke, Dennis Nittiksimmons, Roxanne Jeppesen, Robin Martinez. $5.

Daniel Kosel: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Nick Kozub and Friends: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Jessica Eve. $10.

6 Ways 2 Sunday: 6-8 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Richard Thistle Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

DB3: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

