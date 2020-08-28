Live This Week: Brickhouse Band, 6 Ways 2 Sunday and more

Friday, Aug. 28
John Adams: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
The Richard Thistle Band: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Zak Bracy: 7-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.
Brickhouse Band: 8 p.m. at Thirst Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Lloyd Marsh, Thomas Burke, Dennis Nittiksimmons, Roxanne Jeppesen, Robin Martinez. $5.
Daniel Kosel: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Nick Kozub and Friends: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Jessica Eve. $10.
6 Ways 2 Sunday: 6-8 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Richard Thistle Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
DB3: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
