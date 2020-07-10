Live This Week: Call It Country, jazz jam and more
live this week

Live This Week: Call It Country, jazz jam and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 10

Whitey and the Boys: 8 p.m. at Craft Local. Featuring Leonard Meyer, Ben Meyer, Kerry Larson, Paul Bohler, Brian Damm.

Saturday, July 11

Call It Country: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5. With Almeda Bradshaw, Brian Zoller, Counting Coup. $5.

Brad Welbes: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

JOBU: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Wednesday, July 15

Jazz jam: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk: 7-9 p.m. at 406 Kitchen & Taproom.

Open mic/stand-up comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News