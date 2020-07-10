Live This Week: Call It Country, jazz jam and more

Friday, July 10
Whitey and the Boys: 8 p.m. at Craft Local. Featuring Leonard Meyer, Ben Meyer, Kerry Larson, Paul Bohler, Brian Damm.
Saturday, July 11
Call It Country: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5. With Almeda Bradshaw, Brian Zoller, Counting Coup. $5.
Brad Welbes: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
JOBU: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wednesday, July 15
Jazz jam: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk: 7-9 p.m. at 406 Kitchen & Taproom.
Open mic/stand-up comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
