{{featured_button_text}}
Cigarette Girls, Nov. 15

Cigarette Girls Burlesque, Friday, Nov. 15, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus mature audience show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Based in Missoula, the Cigarette Girls get the dance floor thumping and audiences' blood pumping with the pin-up darlings of glitter and glam. These ladies tease and taunt their way into the heart and imaginations of viewers with classic bump n' grind, a smattering of comedy, whip-smart wit, and devilish "hoochie coo."

 Courtesy photo

Friday, Nov. 15

Arterial Drive

Arterial Drive

Arterial Drive: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Free.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Miss Massive Snowflake, Cloudflowers, Zenitram Jr.: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 to reserve a spot, $5-$10 suggested donation at door. 

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Powderhorn Lounge. Ages 21 and older. Free.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Oktoberfest.

6 Ways to Sunday, The Bronc Project, Jeff Long Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam session: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.

Saturday, Nov. 16

“An American Landscape” Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale annual chorale concert: 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.

The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Powderhorn Lounge. Ages 21 and older. Free.

Pack Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Free. 

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Oktoberfest.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Elks Lodge (Upstairs lounge.) 

Tim Nordstrom, Ben McKee, Meddling Kids: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.

Sunday, Nov. 17

“An American Landscape” Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale annual chorale concert: 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.

Arterial Drive: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. Free. 

Canage, Caleb Haynes: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 to reserve a spot. $5-10 in advance/at door.  

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Ghost of Paul Revere, Nov. 17

Ghost of Paul Revere with Ezra Bell, 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Pub Station Taproom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15.

Portland, Maine-based band, whose members grew up listening to Radiohead, the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, calls its sound "holler folk," not because it involves a lot of hollering, but because it invokes the rich communal tradition of field hollers, with their call-and-response melodies, sing-along hooks, and densely layered harmonies.

Ghost of Paul Revere, Ezra Bell: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Eve 6, Nov. 19

Eve 6 and Dead America, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25.

The SoCal pop-punk trio, whose meteoric success in the late ‘90s and early millennium ingrained their anthemic radio hits into the fabric of the lives of a whole generation, formed in 1995 while the trio were just teenagers, then inked a deal with RCA Records before they’d finished high school.

Eve 6, Dead American: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $25.

Junior voice recital: 7:30 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall, MSUB. With Emerald Eva Hart, soprano. Free.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Twosday duets with JR Anderson and Isaiah Demontiney: 7 p.m. Cagemates 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $5-10 in advance/at door. 

Wednesday, Nov. 20

The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Whiskey Myers, Brent Cobb (sold out): 8 p.m. at Pub Station.

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 20

Whiskey Meyers, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Pub Station Taproom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15.

This gritty Texas band hit No.1 on the iTunes Country Chart with their breakout third album “Early Morning Shakes,” earned raves everywhere from Rolling Stone to USA Today, and toured the US and UK relentlessly in the past two years, sharing stages with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and more along the way.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Charlie Smillie, The Brightside: 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $5-10 in advance/at door. 

MSUB Jazz Combo: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0