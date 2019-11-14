Friday, Nov. 15
Arterial Drive: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Free.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Miss Massive Snowflake, Cloudflowers, Zenitram Jr.: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 to reserve a spot, $5-$10 suggested donation at door.
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Powderhorn Lounge. Ages 21 and older. Free.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Oktoberfest.
6 Ways to Sunday, The Bronc Project, Jeff Long Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam session: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge (Upstairs lounge.) Public welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 16
“An American Landscape” Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale annual chorale concert: 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.
The Outfit: 6-10 p.m. Powderhorn Lounge. Ages 21 and older. Free.
Pack Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Free.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Oktoberfest.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Elks Lodge (Upstairs lounge.)
Tim Nordstrom, Ben McKee, Meddling Kids: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.
Sunday, Nov. 17
“An American Landscape” Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale annual chorale concert: 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.
Arterial Drive: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. Free.
Canage, Caleb Haynes: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 to reserve a spot. $5-10 in advance/at door.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Ghost of Paul Revere, Ezra Bell: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Eve 6, Dead American: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $25.
Junior voice recital: 7:30 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall, MSUB. With Emerald Eva Hart, soprano. Free.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Twosday duets with JR Anderson and Isaiah Demontiney: 7 p.m. Cagemates 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $5-10 in advance/at door.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Whiskey Myers, Brent Cobb (sold out): 8 p.m. at Pub Station.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Charlie Smillie, The Brightside: 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $5-10 in advance/at door.
MSUB Jazz Combo: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.