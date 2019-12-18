{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 20

Daniel Kosel

Daniel Kosel will perform on Friday at Craft Local, starting at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, the singer/songwriter will be part of "The Great Songs of Christmas" at the Carbon Fork Restaurant in Red Lodge, featuring Kosel with Marley Ball during a three-course dinner show. Dinner starts at 4 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Almeda Bradshaw: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

"Cowboy Christmas" with The High Country Cowboys: 7 p.m. at Petro Theater, MSUB. $25.

Daniel Kosel: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Riley Haynie, Lyric Horton: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Kyle Shobe & The Walk 'Em Boys: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Deathwish

Deathwish members from left Riley Haynie, Kyle McClain, and Tel Dedmore. 

Deathwish, No Cigar, Dragged Out, Scumcucks: 6-9 p.m. at Cameron Records. Free.

Jessica Eve and the Mountain Folk, Haeli Allen: 6 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. All ages. $8.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Drivin' Sideways Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. $5.

Claddagh Irish Dance Academy

Claddagh Irish Dance Academy will perform on Saturday during Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's "Celtic Christmas" at Alberta Bair Theater. The concert will also feature Jeremy Kittel, Quinn Bachand, Cilian Vallely and Elizabeth “Zee” Ní Bhraonáin.

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “Celtic Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center, N. 415 30th St. Featuring Jeremy Kittel, Quinn Bachand, Cilian Vallely, Elizabeth “Zee” Ní Bhraonáin. $10-$52.

Renegades: An Evening of Rage Against The Machine with special guest Mopsketo: Show 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10.

Sunday, Dec. 22

John Roberts

Walkers Grill will present John Roberts' Soul Thang on Sunday.

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.

Daniel Kosel and Marley Ball: 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. performing "The Great Song of Christmas" at Carbon Fork Restaurant in Red Lodge. Dinner prior to the show begins at 4 p.m. $70. 

The Cimarron Band: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

John Roberts' Soul Thang: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Monday, Dec. 23

Dead Presleys "Midnight" album release party with Hubba Hubba: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Thursday, Dec. 26

John Bohlinger and Friends, Jared Stewart: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $8.

