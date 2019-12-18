Friday, Dec. 20
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Almeda Bradshaw: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
"Cowboy Christmas" with The High Country Cowboys: 7 p.m. at Petro Theater, MSUB. $25.
Daniel Kosel: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Riley Haynie, Lyric Horton: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Kyle Shobe & The Walk 'Em Boys: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Deathwish, No Cigar, Dragged Out, Scumcucks: 6-9 p.m. at Cameron Records. Free.
Jessica Eve and the Mountain Folk, Haeli Allen: 6 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. All ages. $8.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Drivin' Sideways Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. $5.
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “Celtic Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center, N. 415 30th St. Featuring Jeremy Kittel, Quinn Bachand, Cilian Vallely, Elizabeth “Zee” Ní Bhraonáin. $10-$52.
Renegades: An Evening of Rage Against The Machine with special guest Mopsketo: Show 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.
Daniel Kosel and Marley Ball: 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. performing "The Great Song of Christmas" at Carbon Fork Restaurant in Red Lodge. Dinner prior to the show begins at 4 p.m. $70.
The Cimarron Band: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
John Roberts' Soul Thang: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Monday, Dec. 23
Dead Presleys "Midnight" album release party with Hubba Hubba: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Thursday, Dec. 26
John Bohlinger and Friends, Jared Stewart: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $8.