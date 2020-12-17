Live This Week: Dec. 18

Friday, Dec. 18
LightBox Songwriter Sessions: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Songs and stories with Wes Urbaniak, Krystal Hudak, Geoff George, Steve Miller. $10.
Sophia: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Already Gone: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Benjamin Meyer on bass and Vocals, Kerry Larson on drums, Leonard Meyer on guitar and vocals. $5.
Holiday Open House: 1-10 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Santa visits 3 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
The Great Songs of Christmas: 6 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Daniel Kosel, Marley Ball, Marcedes Carroll, Isaac Carroll.
Monday, Dec. 21
Winter Solstice Celebration: 4-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Music by Counting Coup 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve for Misfits: 1-10 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Music by Ariana 6 p.m. White elephant gift exchange 7 p.m. Cash tips benefit Angela's Piazza Women's Drop-In Center.
