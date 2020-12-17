 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live This Week: Dec. 18
live this week

Live This Week: Dec. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 18

LightBox Songwriter Sessions: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Songs and stories with Wes Urbaniak, Krystal Hudak, Geoff George, Steve Miller. $10.

Sophia: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Already Gone: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Benjamin Meyer on bass and Vocals, Kerry Larson on drums, Leonard Meyer on guitar and vocals. $5.

Almeda Bradshaw

Award-winning western music artist Almeda Bradshaw will perform at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery on Saturday. The winery's annual Holiday Open House will take place from 1-10 p.m. Bradshaw's performance will start at 7 p.m.

Holiday Open House: 1-10 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Santa visits 3 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

The Great Songs of Christmas: 6 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Daniel Kosel, Marley Ball, Marcedes Carroll, Isaac Carroll.

Monday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Celebration: 4-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Music by Counting Coup 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve for Misfits: 1-10 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Music by Ariana 6 p.m. White elephant gift exchange 7 p.m. Cash tips benefit Angela's Piazza Women's Drop-In Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News