Live This Week: Dec. 18

Friday, Dec. 18

LightBox Songwriter Sessions: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Songs and stories with Wes Urbaniak, Krystal Hudak, Geoff George, Steve Miller. $10.

Sophia: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Already Gone: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Benjamin Meyer on bass and Vocals, Kerry Larson on drums, Leonard Meyer on guitar and vocals. $5.

Holiday Open House: 1-10 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Santa visits 3 p.m. Music by Almeda Bradshaw 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

The Great Songs of Christmas: 6 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Daniel Kosel, Marley Ball, Marcedes Carroll, Isaac Carroll.

Monday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Celebration: 4-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Music by Counting Coup 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22