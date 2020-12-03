Live This Week: Dec. 4

Friday, Dec. 4

Geoff George: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Music and art retrospective: 7:30 p.m. Billings First Congregational Church, 301 N. 27th St. With William Demaniow on piano and vocals, Sophia Writesel on cello and vocals, Dennis Nettiksimmons on guitar, and Christine Fasching-Writesel on vocals.

Saturday, Dec. 5

The Cimarron Band: 7-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Sunday, Dec. 6

The Great Songs of Christmas: 2 and 6 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Daniel Kosel, Marley Ball, Marcedes Carroll, Isaac Carroll.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

