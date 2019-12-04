{{featured_button_text}}
Hamilton Loomis, Dec. 11

Hamilton Loomis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, in a special Christmas concert and CD release at the Pub Station. Tickets are priced at $15.

Texas musician Hamilton Loomis will return to Billings on Dec. 11. In addition to his usual rocking show, Loomis will introduce some new original Christmas songs in his set, which will be on his brand new Christmas CD, available at the concert taking place at the Pub Station.

 Courtesy photo by Anthony Rathbun

Friday, Dec. 6

Free Spirit Rock: 5:30-8 p.m. at Hooligan's Sports Bar.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

The Kellys: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

A Night of Art and Music: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. With Anna Gramza, John Adams, Bitter Road.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Traditional Irish music.

Contradance Billings holiday dance: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Music by Laura Dalbey on fiddle and Bill Letson on guitar. Amy Letson calls. $10. Squaredancemontana.com/contra-dance.html.

The Old Ones, Arkheron Thodol: 10 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Jolly Fest

Jolly Fest will be held Dec. 9 at Cameron Records, featuring local bands including The Guillotines, Rookie Card, Shane de Leon, Cheese Variety, Jackson Blue, Goldenrod (Josie Sollars), Willy G & The Smack, Sick Orchid, The Stand Ins and more. Local artists will also be displaying their work. The event is free and open to the public.

Jolly Fest: 4-10 p.m. at Cameron Records. With The Guillotines, Rookie Card, Shane de Leon, Cheese Variety, Jackson Blue, Goldenrod (Josie Sollars), Willy G & The Smack, Sick Orchid, The Stand Ins, more. Free.

New York, N.Y. Dueling Pianos; Creating Hope Gala: 5:30-10 p.m. at Camelot Ranch. Benefits Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets, info: https://events.handbid.com/auctions/2019-inaugural-creating-hope-gala or email montana@alz.org.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Cimarron Band: 7-11 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Jodie Johnston and Brian Zoller; Nothin' Yet Trio: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Satin and Lace with Tammy & Bonnie: 7 p.m. at Moose Lodge. $5. 245-4491.

Cedar Ridge: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.

Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite”: 7:30 p.m. at Petro Theater. The Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective with special guests Skyview High School Choir, Doug Nagel, others. $20 general admission, $10 students, free for MSUB students, faculty, staff.

Kicking Karma, Dec. 7

Kicking Karma presents the Monsters of Rock Tribute: Hair Metal Mixtape, Saturday, Dec. 7, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15, plus any applicable service fee.

In old-school throwback fashion, this show will be focused on giving a true mixtape experience by "spinning" through a full evening of ‘80s hair metal in the unique format of one song per featured band. Count on a great mix of all the hair metal and hard rock hits you know and love for the entire show. Thirty songs from 30 bands — one night only.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Kicking Karma presents the Monsters of Rock Tribute "Hair Metal Mixtape": 8 p.m. at Pub Station All ages. $15.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Sunday Service (mimosas and dance music): 10 a.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Sam White Quartet: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Kenny G, Dec. 8

Instrumentalist and recording artist Kenny G will make a holiday appearance in Billings, performing Dec. 8 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Tickets are priced from $45 to $75.

Touring on the Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour, the soprano saxophonist will bring tunes from his holiday album, "Miracles," released in 1994 and the "Holiday Collection" in the mid-2000s, as well as hits from his decades of performing and recording pop, R&B and contemporary jazz music.

Kenny G: 7:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. $45, $55, $75. Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Tuesday Duets with Erik Olson & David Banuelos: 7 p.m. BYOV community DJ'ing 8 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Art Alexakis, Dec. 10

Art Alexakis, of Everclear, will perform with opening act Drew McDowell, Tuesday, Dec. 10, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25.

Some 30 years into his career as a recording artist, Art Alexakis— best-known as the singer-guitarist and sole songwriter behind the iconic alt-rock outfit Everclear — has started a new chapter as a solo artist. Writing all of the songs and performing all instruments on his own, Alexakis is releasing his first ever solo album "Sun Songs" on Oct. 11.

Art Alexakis (of Everclear), Drew McDowell: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $25.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Open Mic Night: 6-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Amanda Daniel: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Hamilton Loomis: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $15.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Andy Wilson acoustic solo: 6-9 p.m. High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

D A E M, Maddie Alpert: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Holiday Jazz with Matt Austin Group: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0