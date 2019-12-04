Friday, Dec. 6
Free Spirit Rock: 5:30-8 p.m. at Hooligan's Sports Bar.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
The Kellys: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
A Night of Art and Music: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. With Anna Gramza, John Adams, Bitter Road.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Traditional Irish music.
Contradance Billings holiday dance: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Music by Laura Dalbey on fiddle and Bill Letson on guitar. Amy Letson calls. $10. Squaredancemontana.com/contra-dance.html.
The Old Ones, Arkheron Thodol: 10 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Jolly Fest: 4-10 p.m. at Cameron Records. With The Guillotines, Rookie Card, Shane de Leon, Cheese Variety, Jackson Blue, Goldenrod (Josie Sollars), Willy G & The Smack, Sick Orchid, The Stand Ins, more. Free.
New York, N.Y. Dueling Pianos; Creating Hope Gala: 5:30-10 p.m. at Camelot Ranch. Benefits Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets, info: https://events.handbid.com/auctions/2019-inaugural-creating-hope-gala or email montana@alz.org.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
The Cimarron Band: 7-11 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Jodie Johnston and Brian Zoller; Nothin' Yet Trio: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Satin and Lace with Tammy & Bonnie: 7 p.m. at Moose Lodge. $5. 245-4491.
Cedar Ridge: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.
Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite”: 7:30 p.m. at Petro Theater. The Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective with special guests Skyview High School Choir, Doug Nagel, others. $20 general admission, $10 students, free for MSUB students, faculty, staff.
Kicking Karma presents the Monsters of Rock Tribute "Hair Metal Mixtape": 8 p.m. at Pub Station All ages. $15.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Sunday Service (mimosas and dance music): 10 a.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Sam White Quartet: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Kenny G: 7:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. $45, $55, $75. Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Tuesday Duets with Erik Olson & David Banuelos: 7 p.m. BYOV community DJ'ing 8 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Art Alexakis (of Everclear), Drew McDowell: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $25.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Open Mic Night: 6-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Amanda Daniel: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Hamilton Loomis: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $15.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Andy Wilson acoustic solo: 6-9 p.m. High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
D A E M, Maddie Alpert: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Holiday Jazz with Matt Austin Group: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.