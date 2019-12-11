Friday, Dec. 13
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
The Bronc Project, Ellen and the Old School: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elk's Club.
Goldenrod, Country Time Yee Haw Bois: 9 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Holiday Harmonies concert: 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Treasure State Sound with Senior High School’s Expressions, directed by Jacoby Holte. Free-will offering collected.
The Dusty Pockets: 6 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. All ages. $10.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Local 406: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Spiked Mind, JOBU with Jerry Zilkoski: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elk's Club.
Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club Christmas dance: 7:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Music by The John Fox Sound. $15. 259-5739, yellowstoneballroomdance.com.
Second Annual George Wilson Toys for Tots Drag Show: 8 p.m. at America Family Restaurant/Stars ‘n’ Strips Lounge and Casino. Hosted by Magic City Glamour. Ages 18 and older. $5. Proceeds and donations of new, unwrapped toys benefit Toys for Tots.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Rimrock Hot Club's Hot Jazz Holiday Hang: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. With Trevor Kreiger on violin, Alex Nauman and David Banuelos on guitar, Mark Bryan on bass. All ages. Free.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Twosday Duets with Callie Benjamin & Jackson Blue: 7 p.m., BYOV community DJ'ing 8 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Nashville Songwriters Association International open mic: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local. Anna Gramza 6:30 p.m.
The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. All ages welcome. $5.
Suny Stone Ballou, 36?, Laura Hickli, Shane de Leon: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Poetry Jam, thievesbreakin, AGNAR: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.