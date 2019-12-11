{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 13

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Bronc Project, Ellen and the Old School: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elk's Club.

Goldenrod, Country Time Yee Haw Bois: 9 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Holiday Harmonies concert: 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Treasure State Sound with Senior High School’s Expressions, directed by Jacoby Holte. Free-will offering collected.

Dusty Pockets, Dec. 14

The Dusty Pockets perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Tickets for the general admission all ages show are $10 in advance, plus fees. 

The Dusty Pockets tell meaningful stories, delivered with grit, wrapped in beautiful melodies and driven by powerful grooves. Their self-invented genre, “recreational Americana,” is indicative of the band’s mission to make seriously good music and have fun at the same time. Their debut release, “Hard Line,” is a ten-song album that cherry-picks from the band's wide and growing catalog of original songs. Centered on a strong foundation of American musical traditions, "Hard Line," and the band's live shows, showcase a collection of tunes that scratch the itch for twang, soul, and rock n' roll all at once.

The Dusty Pockets: 6 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. All ages. $10.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Local 406: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Spiked Mind, JOBU with Jerry Zilkoski: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elk's Club.

Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club Christmas dance: 7:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Music by The John Fox Sound. $15. 259-5739, yellowstoneballroomdance.com.

Second Annual George Wilson Toys for Tots Drag Show: 8 p.m. at America Family Restaurant/Stars ‘n’ Strips Lounge and Casino. Hosted by Magic City Glamour. Ages 18 and older. $5. Proceeds and donations of new, unwrapped toys benefit Toys for Tots.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Rimrock Hot Club's Hot Jazz Holiday Hang: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. With Trevor Kreiger on violin, Alex Nauman and David Banuelos on guitar, Mark Bryan on bass. All ages. Free.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Twosday Duets with Callie Benjamin & Jackson Blue: 7 p.m., BYOV community DJ'ing 8 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Jackson Blue, Dec. 17

Jackson Blue performs at Kirks' Grocery in Billings in May. The Billings guitarist and poet will be featured on Tuesday at Kirks' Grocery during Twosday Duets with Callie Benjamin & Jackson Blue, staritng at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Nashville Songwriters Association International open mic: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local. Anna Gramza 6:30 p.m.

The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. All ages welcome. $5.

Suny Stone Ballou, 36?, Laura Hickli, Shane de Leon: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Poetry Jam, thievesbreakin, AGNAR: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

