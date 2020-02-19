Live This Week: Fare Thee Well to Yellowstone Valley Brewing, Bob Sheppard and more
Live This Week: Fare Thee Well to Yellowstone Valley Brewing, Bob Sheppard and more

Friday, Feb. 21

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Billings Groove Syndicate 7 p.m. Wes Urbaniak 9 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Grant Jones, Ty Herman 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

HillBillings: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Arterial Drive album release party: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums

The Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums march in Billings' 2016 St. Patrick's Day parade. On Saturday, the group will play at Yellowstone Valley Brewing's "Fare Thee Well" party. Taking place from 5-8 p.m., the celebration will mark the last day the pub will operate as Yellowstone Valley Brewing after Jill and Shea Dawson, owners of Thirsty Street Brewing Co., purchased it. The community is invited to stop in for a pint or two and to reminisce of all the good times had at YVB, as well as usher in the iconic brewery’s next phase.

Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums, YVB farewell party: 5-8 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Counting Coup: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

DAEM, Reflections: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Downtime: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four

The Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the South Park Senior Citizen's Center, 901 S. 30th St. The jam session is free for all ages to attend.

The Cimarron Band: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Scott Jeppesen, Erik Olson, Parker Brown and Bill Honaker: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Anna Paige & Coralen Corbridge (poetry with sound) 7 p.m. Goldenrod 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

The Music of Cream - Disraeli Gears and Clapton Classics Tour: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Featuring Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce, Will Johns. All ages. $25.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

AGNAR, Rookie Card, Thorbot: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Blues jam with Adam Rutt: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Bob Sheppard

World-renowned saxophonist Bob Sheppard, backed by the MSU Billings Jazz Ensembles, will give a free concert — his first ever in Billings — at Cisel Hall on Wednesday. For more than four decades, the multi-instrumentalist has played on countless sessions with jazz giants, recorded and toured as a leader, and contributed to hundreds of movie and TV soundtracks. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Bob Sheppard: 7:30 p.m. at Cisel Hall, MSUB. With MSU Billings Jazz Ensembles. Free.

Nappy Roots: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $18 advance, $20 day of show.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Hang the DJ & Phil Plentywood 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Jazz with Scott Jeppesen: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Sara Evans with Caroline Jones: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $39.50.

Sara Evans

Sara Evans will perform in the Pub Station Ballroom on Thursday, Feb. 27. The all-ages show, which will also feature Caroline Jones, will start at 8 p.m.
