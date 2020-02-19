Live This Week: Fare Thee Well to Yellowstone Valley Brewing, Bob Sheppard and more

Friday, Feb. 21
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
The Billings Groove Syndicate 7 p.m. Wes Urbaniak 9 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Grant Jones, Ty Herman 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
HillBillings: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Arterial Drive album release party: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums, YVB farewell party: 5-8 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Counting Coup: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
DAEM, Reflections: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Downtime: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.
The Cimarron Band: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Scott Jeppesen, Erik Olson, Parker Brown and Bill Honaker: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Anna Paige & Coralen Corbridge (poetry with sound) 7 p.m. Goldenrod 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
The Music of Cream - Disraeli Gears and Clapton Classics Tour: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Featuring Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce, Will Johns. All ages. $25.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
AGNAR, Rookie Card, Thorbot: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Blues jam with Adam Rutt: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Bob Sheppard: 7:30 p.m. at Cisel Hall, MSUB. With MSU Billings Jazz Ensembles. Free.
Nappy Roots: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $18 advance, $20 day of show.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Hang the DJ & Phil Plentywood 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Jazz with Scott Jeppesen: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Sara Evans with Caroline Jones: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $39.50.