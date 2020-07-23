Live This Week: Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks, The Dusty Pockets, and more
Friday, July 24

Marley Ball and Daniel Kosel: 6 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10 at door.

Ryan Supola: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, July 25

The Dusty Pockets

The Dusty Pockets will perform at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday. Their music, a blend of twang, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, is a self-invented genre they call “recreational Americana.” The Dusty Pockets features Dave Walther (guitar and vocals), Matt Rogers (guitar), Garret Rhinard (keys), John Alex Griffith (bass and vocals), and Joe Sheehan (drums and vocals).

The Dusty Pockets: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $15.

Lindsey Jacobsen: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Riley Haynie - farewell solo show: 7-8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Riley Haynie

Riley Haynie of Deathwish performs during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards. Haynie will perform a farewell solo show at Craft Local on Saturday.

Brad Welbes and Friends: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local. Featuring Mark Coxwell, Brian Damm.

