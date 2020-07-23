Live This Week: Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks, The Dusty Pockets, and more

Friday, July 24
Marley Ball and Daniel Kosel: 6 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10 at door.
Ryan Supola: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, July 25
The Dusty Pockets: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $15.
Lindsey Jacobsen: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Riley Haynie - farewell solo show: 7-8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Brad Welbes and Friends: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local. Featuring Mark Coxwell, Brian Damm.
