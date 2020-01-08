Friday, Jan. 10
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Ampersand, Hot Rod Todd & The Sharks: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Bill Moved Away, Bryson Foos: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
John Adams: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Casey Donahew, Hot Texas Winter Weekend concert: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $30 single show, $51 two shows (Jan. 10-11).
Saturday, Jan. 11
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Darren James: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Jodie Johnston with Brian Zoller, Nothin' Yet Trio: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Aaron Watson, Hot Texas Winter Weekend concert: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $30 single show, $51 for two shows (Jan. 10-11).
Sunday, Jan. 12
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Honaker, Olson & Brown Trio: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Jazz jam: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar and Bistro.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Tuesday Duets with Gilda House & Riley Hainey 7 p.m., Jackson Blue 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
RiFF RAFF: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $20.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Open mic stand-up comedy: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Wednesday with King Mobile Fidelity: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Jazz with Scott Jeppesen Quartet: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Poetry Jam: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.