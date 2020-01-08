{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 10

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Ampersand, Hot Rod Todd & The Sharks: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Bill Moved Away, Bryson Foos: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

John Adams: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Joe Sullivan

Billings pianist, singer and composer Joe Sullivan, pictured in 2014, will perform old-style country music with his band Little Joe & The Cartwrights at the Heights VFW on Friday and Sunday. Between those concerts, he'll perform with the Joe Sullivan Trio at the Elks Lodge on Saturday. He'll also join a jazz jam at Levity Wine, Bar and Bistro on Tuesday, plus Jazz Night at the Petroleum Club on Wednesday.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Casey Donahew, Hot Texas Winter Weekend concert: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $30 single show, $51 two shows (Jan. 10-11).

Saturday, Jan. 11

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Darren James: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Jodie Johnston with Brian Zoller, Nothin' Yet Trio: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Aaron Watson, Hot Texas Winter Weekend concert: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $30 single show, $51 for two shows (Jan. 10-11).

Sunday, Jan. 12

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Honaker, Olson & Brown Trio: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Jazz jam: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar and Bistro.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Tuesday Duets with Gilda House & Riley Hainey 7 p.m., Jackson Blue 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Gilda House

Meg Gildehaus, AKA Gilda House, will perform duets with Riley Hainey at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Kirks' Grocery. A performance by Jackson Blue will follow.

RiFF RAFF: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $20.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Open mic stand-up comedy: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Wednesday with King Mobile Fidelity: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Jazz with Scott Jeppesen Quartet: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Poetry Jam: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0