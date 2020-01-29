Live This Week: Hubba Hubba, Copper Kelly at Contradance Billings, Pattern Addicts and more

Friday, Jan. 31
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Brad Welbes, Angie's Not Sorry: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Hubba Hubba 7 p.m., Community DJ Dance Party 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
The Pack-Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Jonah Morsette Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon and Eatery.
Copper Kelly, Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. $10.
Stranded By Choice, 1 Second to Go, Bull Market: 9 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
The Garibays: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Jodie Johnston with Brian Zoller, Pablo Blue Ribbon with Ryan Supola: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Jonah Morsette Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon and Eatery.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Entropic: 1-2 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Jackson Blue & Shane de Leon, Sleepy HED: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Slapstick improv comedy 7 p.m. Country Time Yee Haw Bois 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Sunny Sweeney: 7 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $11 advance, $16 day of show.
Thursday, Feb. 6
The Cimarron Band: 6-8 p.m. at Aspen View Retirement Home.
The ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show & Open Mic 8 p.m. Stepplate 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Alex Nauman's Pattern Addicts: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local. New jazz by Alex Nauman on guitar, Sam White on saxophone, Phil Griffin on bass, Keller Paulson on drums. All ages. Free.