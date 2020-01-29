Live This Week: Hubba Hubba, Copper Kelly at Contradance Billings, Pattern Addicts and more
Live This Week: Hubba Hubba, Copper Kelly at Contradance Billings, Pattern Addicts and more

Friday, Jan. 31

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Brad Welbes, Angie's Not Sorry: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Cimarron Band

The Cimarron Band, featuring Laura, Andy and Nicole Wilson, will play at the Heights VFW on Friday night and Aspen View on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Hubba Hubba

Hubba Hubba will play Kirks' Groceries on Friday at 7 p.m. A Community DJ Dance Party will follow at 9 p.m.

Hubba Hubba 7 p.m., Community DJ Dance Party 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

The Pack-Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Jonah Morsette Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon and Eatery.

Copper Kelly

Copper Kelly, a traditional Celtic and American folk music band, will provide music during the next Contradance Billings on Friday. All dances are taught and cued. Singles, couples and families are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Copper Kelly, Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. $10.

Stranded By Choice, 1 Second to Go, Bull Market: 9 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10.

Stranded By Choice Jan. 31

Stranded By Choice tops Pub bill with 1 Second to Go and Bull Market, Friday, Jan. 31, 9 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10, plus any service fee.

Stranded By Choice is synonymous with Montana hard rock and metal. For over a decade SBC has refined their unique blend of classic rock, metal and country, both on the road and in the studio. With a thick dual guitar sound and a simplistic yet powerful approach to their song writing, Stranded By Choice is pedal to the metal, Montana mountain rock at its best.

1 Second to Go is former former ENDever members Mario Castillo, Matthew Devitt, and Dave Kosmann Jr. The band features Tony Horton on bass and vocals.

Bull Market is an investment firm/rock band based out of Billings. Their office is very loud.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Garibays: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Jodie Johnston with Brian Zoller, Pablo Blue Ribbon with Ryan Supola: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Jonah Morsette Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon and Eatery.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Entropic: 1-2 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Jackson Blue & Shane de Leon, Sleepy HED: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Slapstick improv comedy 7 p.m. Country Time Yee Haw Bois 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Sunny Sweeney, Feb. 5

An evening with Sunny Sweeney, Wednesday, Feb. 5, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $11 in advance and 416 at the door, plus an service fee.

Sunny Sweeney is the party and the morning after. She’s the quip that makes you laugh and the truth that makes you cry, the devil that’s egging you on and the angel whispering that you aren’t alone. But those compelling contradictions aren’t what’s most interesting about Sweeney: it’s the depth and brazen authenticity she brings to all her roles that grabs you and won’t let go.

“I’ve grown up doing the bar scenes, and you have to have drinking and partying songs there — you have to,” Sweeney says. “Now, my songs are still about the same things, but I feel like they’re more mature versions.”

Sunny Sweeney: 7 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $11 advance, $16 day of show.

Thursday, Feb. 6

The Cimarron Band: 6-8 p.m. at Aspen View Retirement Home.

The ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show & Open Mic 8 p.m. Stepplate 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Alex Nauman's Pattern Addicts: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local. New jazz by Alex Nauman on guitar, Sam White on saxophone, Phil Griffin on bass, Keller Paulson on drums. All ages. Free.

Pattern Addicts

From left, Sam White, Keller Paulson, Alex Nauman and Phil Griffin are pictured in costume on Halloween. The foursome have recently formed Pattern Addicts, a new electric-tinged exploratory jazz fusion group focusing on performing all new, original compositions. Pattern Addicts will play a free show at Craft Local from 8-10 p.m. on Thursday.
