Live This Week: Jan. 22

Saturday, Jan. 23
Cimarron Band: 7-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Thirsty Tuesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at High Horse Saloon. No cover. Please note there was a time change, as it was originally scheduled for 8-12:30.
Tuesday, June 15
Lightbox Songwriter Sessions: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring Banjo Ninja, Hugh Healow, Shay Wolff, and Wes Urbaniak. Cost is $10.
Thursday, July 23
Josh Abbott Band at the Red Oxx Events Lawn, presented by the Pub Station, has been CANCELLED. If you purchased tickets online or by phone, refunds are automatically processed: due to high volume at Etix, you should expect to see your refund within 20 business days. Otherwise, all other refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your continued support of live music.
Thursday, August 5
Diamond Rio, originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at The Pub Station is rescheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021. This is due to COVID-19 restrictions. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.