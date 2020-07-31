Live This Week: Jazz fusion, Jerry Garcia tribute by Switchback String Band, and more

Friday, July 31
Jazz fusion with Scott Jeppesen and Co.: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Switchback String Band tribute to Jerry Garcia: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
Aija: 7-8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Vigilantes with Jared Stewart outdoor concert: 7-11 p.m. at High Horse Saloon.
David Banuelos: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
