Live This Week: Jazz fusion, Jerry Garcia tribute by Switchback String Band, and more
Live This Week: Jazz fusion, Jerry Garcia tribute by Switchback String Band, and more

Friday, July 31

Jazz fusion with Scott Jeppesen and Co.: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Switchback String Band

Switchback String Band will play Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage on Saturday. In honor of his birthday, the band will pay tribute to the late Jerry Garcia, lead guitarist and vocalist of Grateful Dead. Switchback String Band features Tom Regele on fiddle/banjo, Dan Barthuly on upright bass, David Cleaves on mandolin, and Kevin Oliver and Todd Loughrie, both on guitar.

Switchback String Band tribute to Jerry Garcia: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Aija: 7-8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Vigilantes with Jared Stewart outdoor concert: 7-11 p.m. at High Horse Saloon.

Vigilantes with Jared Stewart

The Vigilantes, Billings down-and-dirty blues jam band, are joining with Jared Stewart for an evening of blues, soul and country at an outdoor concert at High Horse Saloon, 7-11 p.m. on Saturday. Pictured clockwise from top left are Joining Stewart, Adam Rutt, Ken Clark, Mark Coxwell and Jamal Duckett.

David Banuelos: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

