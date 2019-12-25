Friday, Dec. 27
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Sam/Alex Jazz Duo: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
My Three Sons: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. Featuring Will Honaker, Parker Brown, Sam White, Erik Olson & Bill Honaker (and possibly John Roberts).
Plug Nickel's: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
The Cimarron Band: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge.
Lunatic Fringe: 7 p.m.-midnight at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
7th Avenue Band, New Year's Eve party: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Bugz's Bar & Casino. Free.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Thursday, Jan. 2
The ParNiculary ReNiculous Variety Show & Open Mic: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries.