 CHRIS JORGENSEN, Billings Gazette

Friday, Dec. 27

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Sam/Alex Jazz Duo: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino. Free.

The 7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band will play twice at Bugz's this week, showcasing their classic rock and country covers on Saturday, then returning Tuesday for Bugz's New Year's Eve party. Both free shows will start at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

My Three Sons: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. Featuring Will Honaker, Parker Brown, Sam White, Erik Olson & Bill Honaker (and possibly John Roberts).

Plug Nickel's: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

The Cimarron Band: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge.

Lunatic Fringe: 7 p.m.-midnight at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

7th Avenue Band, New Year's Eve party: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Bugz's Bar & Casino. Free.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Thursday, Jan. 2

The ParNiculary ReNiculous Variety Show & Open Mic: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries.

