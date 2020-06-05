Live This Week: Jessica Eve, Wes Urbaniak, Dylan Weibe, Switchback String Band & more
live this week

Friday, June 5

Jessica Eve

Jessica Eve will join Wes Urbaniak for a live performance 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. The venue is located at 2123 First Ave. N.

Jessica Eve with Wes Urbaniak: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

Brad Welbes: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Joe Sullivan: 7-9 p.m. Elks Lodge 394.

Saturday, June 6

Dylan Weibe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Switchback String Band: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Switchback String Band

Switchback String Band will play Craft Local on Saturday night. With a song selection that reaches back to the '60s (we're talking the 1860s), the Switchback String Band plays music both lively and soulful, covering artists as diverse as the Flying Burrito Brothers, Guy Clark, Richard Thompson, Grateful Dead, Traffic, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen. On Saturday, the band’s line up will feature Tom Regele on fiddle/banjo, Dan Barthuly on upright bass, David Cleaves on mandolin, and Kevin Oliver and Todd Loughrie both on guitar, from 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Deryk Cunningham virtual concert: 6:30-7 p.m. at the "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Open jazz jam: 7-9 p.m. Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino.

Friday, June 12

Bill Porta: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

