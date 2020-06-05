Live This Week: Jessica Eve, Wes Urbaniak, Dylan Weibe, Switchback String Band & more

Friday, June 5
Jessica Eve with Wes Urbaniak: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Brad Welbes: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Joe Sullivan: 7-9 p.m. Elks Lodge 394.
Saturday, June 6
Dylan Weibe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Switchback String Band: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wednesday, June 10
Deryk Cunningham virtual concert: 6:30-7 p.m. at the "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Open jazz jam: 7-9 p.m. Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino.
Friday, June 12
Bill Porta: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!