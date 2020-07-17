Live This Week: Jodie Johnston & Brian Zellar, Song Dog Serenade and more
live this week

Live This Week: Jodie Johnston & Brian Zellar, Song Dog Serenade and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 17

Burnin' Daylight: 7-8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Chuck Holland Trio: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

Saturday, July 18

1 Second To Go - EP release party: 5-8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. With Loopian Zu, The Minorities. Parking lot barbecue party.

Song Dog Serenade: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

The Rich & No Joe Show: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Jodie Johnston & Brian Zoller: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News