Live This Week: Jodie Johnston & Brian Zellar, Song Dog Serenade and more

Friday, July 17
Burnin' Daylight: 7-8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Chuck Holland Trio: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
Saturday, July 18
1 Second To Go - EP release party: 5-8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. With Loopian Zu, The Minorities. Parking lot barbecue party.
Song Dog Serenade: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
The Rich & No Joe Show: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Jodie Johnston & Brian Zoller: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
