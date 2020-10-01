Live This Week: John Roberts, 7th Avenue Band, open mics and more

Friday, Oct. 2
The Richard Thistle Band: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Larry Lagge: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Counting Coup: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Dylan Petit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
John Roberts with Blanquito: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 pm. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Singer-Songwriter Listening Room: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro. Hosted by Almeda.
