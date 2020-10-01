 Skip to main content
Live This Week: John Roberts, 7th Avenue Band, open mics and more
Live This Week: John Roberts, 7th Avenue Band, open mics and more

Friday, Oct. 2

The Richard Thistle Band: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Larry Lagge: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Counting Coup: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

John Roberts

John Roberts will perform an evening of soul jazz with Blanquito at Craft Local on Saturday. Roberts has a BFA in music performance from MSUB and received a MFA in Western Orchestral Trombone Performance from California Institute of the Arts. Saturday's show will start at 8 p.m. after a performance by Dylan Petit which will start at 7 p.m.

Dylan Petit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

John Roberts with Blanquito: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 pm. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Singer-Songwriter Listening Room: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro. Hosted by Almeda.

