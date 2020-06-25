Live This Week: John Roberts' This Soul Thang, Lunatic Fringe and more

Friday, June 26
This Soul Thang: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring John Roberts, Alex Nauman, Keller Paulson, Erik Gothberg. $5.
Rock the Block with Lunatic Fringe: 6-9 p.m. at Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave. Oktoberfest food truck on site.
Sofia: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, June 27
Grant Jones: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Will Honaker. $5.
Lindsey Jacobsen: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
DB3: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!