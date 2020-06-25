Live This Week: John Roberts' This Soul Thang, Lunatic Fringe and more
Friday, June 26

This Soul Thang: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring John Roberts, Alex Nauman, Keller Paulson, Erik Gothberg. $5.

Lunatic Fringe

Lunatic Fringe will play Rock the Block at the Columbia Club, 6-9 p.m. on Friday. The duo of Jon Fairlee and Randy LaFrance plays classic rock songs, country, western, plus a few surprises. The Oktoberfest food truck will also be on site.

Sofia: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, June 27

Grant Jones: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Will Honaker. $5.

Lindsey Jacobsen

Lindsey Jacobsen, local songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and ukulele player, will perform at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

DB3: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

