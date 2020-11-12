 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live This Week: Nov. 13
live this week

Live This Week: Nov. 13

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 13

Dylan Wiebe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Kirks' Livestream: 7-9 p.m. at facebook.com/kirksgrocery. Art, music, poetry, comedy, more.

Spiked Mind: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Wes Urbaniak: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Song Dog Serenade: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Burnin' Daylite featuring Ariana: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Big band dance, Magic City Jazz Orchestra: 1-4 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. 

Thursday, Nov. 19

Poetry Jam Livestream: 7-8 p.m. at facebook.com/kirksgrocery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News