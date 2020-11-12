Live This Week: Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13
Dylan Wiebe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Kirks' Livestream: 7-9 p.m. at facebook.com/kirksgrocery. Art, music, poetry, comedy, more.
Spiked Mind: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wes Urbaniak: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Song Dog Serenade: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
Burnin' Daylite featuring Ariana: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Big band dance, Magic City Jazz Orchestra: 1-4 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Poetry Jam Livestream: 7-8 p.m. at facebook.com/kirksgrocery.
