Live This Week: Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20
LightBox Songwriter Sessions: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring Jessica Lechner, Quenby Landiorio, Zak Bracy, Wes Urbaniak. $10.
The Cimarron Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Kirks' Livestream: 7-9 p.m. at facebook.com/kirksgrocery. Art, music, poetry, comedy, more.
Richard Thistle Band: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
D'tective: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.
Saturday, Nov. 21
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
7th Avenue Band: 6-9 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave.
D'tective: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
