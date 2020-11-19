 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live This Week: Nov. 20
live this week

Live This Week: Nov. 20

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 20

LightBox Songwriter Sessions: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring Jessica Lechner, Quenby Landiorio, Zak Bracy, Wes Urbaniak. $10.

The Cimarron Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Kirks' Livestream: 7-9 p.m. at facebook.com/kirksgrocery. Art, music, poetry, comedy, more.

Richard Thistle Band: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

D'tective: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

D'tective

Billings band D'tective will play the Squire Lounge on Friday and Saturday. Shows start at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

7th Avenue Band: 6-9 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave.

D'tective: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enjoy Billings

Live This Week: Nov. 13

Looking for live music? Check out the listing of area bars, pubs and other venues hosting musical acts, bands, and performances this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News