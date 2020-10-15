Live This Week: Oct.16

Friday, Oct. 16
Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
DB3: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
Saturday, Oct. 17
The Cimarron Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
El Wencho: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Haylee Koon junior flute recital: 1 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall, MSU-Billings.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Caleb Barndt senior euphonium recital: 5 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall.
Konnor Stiles junior saxophone recital: 6:30 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall.
Open mic stand-up comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
