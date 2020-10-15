 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live This Week: Oct.16
live this week

Live This Week: Oct.16

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Oct. 16

Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

DB3: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

Saturday, Oct. 17

The Cimarron Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

El Wencho: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Haylee Koon

Haylee Koon, a junior at MSU-Billings, will present a flute recital at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Cisel Recital Hall. She'll  perform pieces by Gaubert, Pergolesi and Bolling, accompanied by Jennifer Oikawa on piano, Alex Bush on bass, and Jacob Decker on drums. Other upcoming student recitals include Caleb Barndt's euphonium recital at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Konnor Stiles' junior saxophone recital at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Haylee Koon junior flute recital: 1 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall, MSU-Billings.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Caleb Barndt senior euphonium recital: 5 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall.

Konnor Stiles junior saxophone recital: 6:30 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall.

Open mic stand-up comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live This Week: Oct. 9
Enjoy Billings

Live This Week: Oct. 9

Looking for live music? Check out the listing of area bars, pubs and other venues hosting musical acts, bands, and performances this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News