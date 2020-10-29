Live This Week: Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30
Soul Thang: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
Burnin' Daylight: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Roy Buzzard and the Bones, Hallow-Wine Weekend: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Jodie Johnston & Brian Zoller: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Lunatic Fringe: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Burnin' Daylite: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
HillBillings, Hallow-Wine Weekend: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Justin Brewer: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Shortchanged with Jerry Zilkoski: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Lunatic Fringe: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Live jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Slapstick Improv: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10. Comedians play improvisational games based on audience suggestions.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!