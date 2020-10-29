 Skip to main content
Live This Week: Oct. 30
Live This Week: Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30

Soul Thang: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Burnin' Daylight: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Roy Buzzard and the Bones, Hallow-Wine Weekend: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Jodie Johnston & Brian Zoller: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lunatic Fringe: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Burnin' Daylite

Burnin' Daylite, the talented duo of Christina Temple and David Piland, will perform an evening of classic rock, folk and country covers, along with original songs twice this weekend. On Friday, the duo will perform at Levity Bar and Bistro from 7-9 p.m. Then on Saturday, the two will play from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Burnin' Daylite: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

HillBillings, Hallow-Wine Weekend: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Justin Brewer: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Shortchanged with Jerry Zilkoski: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lunatic Fringe: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Live jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Slapstick Improv: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10. Comedians play improvisational games based on audience suggestions.

