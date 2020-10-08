 Skip to main content
Live This Week: Oct. 9
Live This Week: Oct. 9

Sofia, a guitar/cello duo of Dennis Nettiksimmons and Sophia Writesel, will perform at Craft Local on Friday at 8 p.m. The performance will feature the duo's unique covers along with original compositions.

 

Friday, Oct. 9

Geoff George: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Chuck Holland: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Sofia: 8 p.m. p.m. at Craft Local.

Groove Wax: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Daem: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Daniel Kosel: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Wes Urbaniak and Jessica Eve: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Groove Wax: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

