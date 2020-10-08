Live This Week: Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9
Geoff George: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
Chuck Holland: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Sofia: 8 p.m. p.m. at Craft Local.
Groove Wax: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Daem: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Daniel Kosel: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Wes Urbaniak and Jessica Eve: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Groove Wax: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!