Friday, Jan. 17
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective presents Oliver Nelson's “Blues and the Abstract Truth” with special guest Steve Owen: 7 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall. $10 adults, $5 students.
3/5 of Bucky: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Wirerider, Ex-Cat: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Zoe Jean, Jonathan Newton; Hubba Hubba: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge (upstairs). Public welcome.
Cimarron Father/Daughter Duo: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Justin Townes Earle: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Montana All State Jazz Festival student performances: 2 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall. $10 adults, $5 students.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Lindsey Jacobsen: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Todd Loughrie, Switchback String Band: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Sam White Quartet: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Monday, Jan. 20
Thriftworks: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $16.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Tuesday Duets with David Banuelos & Curtis Thompson 7 p.m., Melted Nard Puke 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Open blues jam with Adam Rutt: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Wednesday with Zac Quiroz 7 p.m., Goldenrod 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Jazz with the Jeff Long Band: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Scumcucks, AGNAR, Caleb Haynes: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.