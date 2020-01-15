{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 17

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective presents Oliver Nelson's “Blues and the Abstract Truth” with special guest Steve Owen: 7 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall. $10 adults, $5 students.

3/5 of Bucky: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Wirerider, Ex-Cat: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Zoe Jean, Jonathan Newton; Hubba Hubba: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge (upstairs). Public welcome.

Cimarron Father/Daughter Duo: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Justin Townes Earle: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $22 advance, $25 day of show.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Montana All State Jazz Festival student performances: 2 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall. $10 adults, $5 students.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Lindsey Jacobsen: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Lindsey Jacobsen

Lindsey Jacobsen, local songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and ukulele player, will perform at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Todd Loughrie, Switchback String Band: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Sam White Quartet: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Monday, Jan. 20

Thriftworks: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $16.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Tuesday Duets with David Banuelos & Curtis Thompson 7 p.m., Melted Nard Puke 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Adam Rutt

Adam Rutt performs at the Magic City Music Awards ceremony in 2018. On Wednesday, Rutt will host an open blues jam at Craft Local.

Open blues jam with Adam Rutt: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Wednesday with Zac Quiroz 7 p.m., Goldenrod 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Jazz with the Jeff Long Band: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Scumcucks, AGNAR, Caleb Haynes: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

