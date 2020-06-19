Live This Week: Pattern Addicts, Spîked Mînd and more

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Friday, June 19

Wes Urbaniak and guests: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Saturday, June 20

Pattern Addicts #4: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Alex Nauman on guitar, Parker Brown on bass, Keller Paulson on drums. $5, cash only. Musicians receive all proceeds. Limited seating; first come, first served.