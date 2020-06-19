Live This Week: Pattern Addicts, Spîked Mînd and more

Friday, June 19
Wes Urbaniak and guests: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
Saturday, June 20
Pattern Addicts #4: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Alex Nauman on guitar, Parker Brown on bass, Keller Paulson on drums. $5, cash only. Musicians receive all proceeds. Limited seating; first come, first served.
Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Spîked Mînd: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
