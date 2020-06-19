Live This Week: Pattern Addicts, Spîked Mînd and more
Live This Week: Pattern Addicts, Spîked Mînd and more

Friday, June 19

Wes Urbaniak and guests: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Saturday, June 20

Spîked Mînd

Spîked Mînd will perform at Craft Local on Saturday. The Montana-based rock band features Josh Crennell on percussion, Alex Fettig on vocals and Jon Decker on bass. Music will start at 7 p.m.

Pattern Addicts #4: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Alex Nauman on guitar, Parker Brown on bass, Keller Paulson on drums. $5, cash only. Musicians receive all proceeds. Limited seating; first come, first served.

Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Spîked Mînd: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Live This Week:
Live This Week:

Looking for live music? Check out the listing of area bars, pubs and other venues hosting musical acts, bands, and performances this week.

