Live This Week: Sept. 11

Geoff George, a singer/songwriter from Billings known for his soulful acoustic renditions of hits from the past and present, will perform at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage on Friday. He has performed at countless venues from coast to coast including The City Winery in Nashville, Rex Theater in Pittsburgh, Harrah's Atlantic City and House of Blues in Chicago. Friday’s show starts at 6 p.m.
Adam Rutt (right) and David Cleaves, a bluegrass/folk duo from Billings, will perform from 6-8 p.m. at High Plains Brewing in Laurel. Mandolin player Cleaves spent years on the road with renowned New England bluegrass band Hot Day At The Zoo. In Billings, he has been a member of many successful bands including The Sons of Billings and Satsang. Rutt is the guitarist and singer for local favorites The High Country String Band and The Electric Outlaws, and serves as touring bass player for Jared Stewart and Leroy Miller.