Live This Week: Sept. 11
Live This Week: Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 11

Geoff George

Geoff George, a singer/songwriter from Billings known for his soulful acoustic renditions of hits from the past and present, will perform at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage on Friday. He has performed at countless venues from coast to coast including The City Winery in Nashville, Rex Theater in Pittsburgh, Harrah's Atlantic City and House of Blues in Chicago. Friday’s show starts at 6 p.m.

Geoff George: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

The Brickhouse Band: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Dylan Petit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Cutthroat: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lunatic Fringe: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Adam Rutt & David Cleaves

Adam Rutt (right) and David Cleaves, a bluegrass/folk duo from Billings, will perform from 6-8 p.m. at High Plains Brewing in Laurel. Mandolin player Cleaves spent years on the road with renowned New England bluegrass band Hot Day At The Zoo. In Billings, he has been a member of many successful bands including The Sons of Billings and Satsang. Rutt is the guitarist and singer for local favorites The High Country String Band and The Electric Outlaws, and serves as touring bass player for Jared Stewart and Leroy Miller.

Adam Rutt & David Cleaves: 6-8 p.m. at High Plains Brewing, Laurel. Food truck on site. Free.

Nothin' Yet Trio: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Smoke and Bones: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lunatic Fringe: 9 p.m. at Squire Lounge.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

7th Avenue Band: 6-9 p.m. at Beartooth Harley Davidson. Bike Night.

Open mic stand-up comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

