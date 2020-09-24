 Skip to main content
Live This Week: Sept. 25
Friday, Sept. 25

Switchback String Band

Switchback String Band will play Craft Local at 8 p.m. on Friday. The evening will start with music by Geoff George at 7 p.m.

Geoff George: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Switchback String Band: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, Sept. 26

7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band, (from left) Doug Knoche, Tim Harmon, Rebecca Marble, Kevin Kemp and Bill Carr Jr., will play an evening of of rock and country covers outdoors at VFW Post 1634 on Saturday. Music will start at 6 p.m.

7th Avenue Band: 6-10 p.m. at VFW Post 1634, 4242 State Ave.

Burnin' Daylite with Ariana: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Michael Ludlam: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Jodie Johnston & Brian Zoller: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Jazz jam session: 7-10 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

