Live This Week: Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25
Geoff George: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Switchback String Band: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, Sept. 26
7th Avenue Band: 6-10 p.m. at VFW Post 1634, 4242 State Ave.
Burnin' Daylite with Ariana: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Michael Ludlam: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Jodie Johnston & Brian Zoller: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Jazz jam session: 7-10 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
