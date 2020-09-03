Live This Week: Sept. 4

Thursday, Sept. 4
7th Avenue Band: 6 p.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino, outdoors.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lunatic Fringe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Singer/Songwriter Night: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro. Hosted by Almeda Bradshaw.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
