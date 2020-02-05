Live This Week: Skillet, 7th Avenue Band, Sousapalooza and more
Friday, Feb. 7

Free Spirit Rock: 5:30-8 p.m. at Hooligan's Sports Bar.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Cimarron Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge.

Elk River Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Mandie Castro

Mandie Castro sings during the 2018 Magic City Music Awards. On Friday, she'll join Sophie Writesel for a live performance at Kirks' Grocery starting at 8 p.m. The evening will continue with more music by Sleepy Hed and comedy with Charlie Mulluk.

Mandie Castro & Sophie Writesel, Sleepy HED 8 p.m. Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk 10 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

A Night of Art & Music: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. With Almeda Bradshaw, John Adams, Switchback String Band.

Ryan Suppola Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Public welcome.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Cimarron Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge.

Dulcet River, Second Avenue Stompers: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Elk River Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band - (from left) Doug Knoche, Tim Harmon, Rebecca Marble, Kevin Kemp and Bill Carr Jr. - will bring their classic rock and country covers to the Elks Lodge on Saturday. The show will start at 7 p.m.

7th Avenue Band: 7-11 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Raphael Lopez Trio: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Sousapalooza

A free, all-ages jazz jam and pre-Mardi Gras celebration with funky horns and New Orleans brass band music will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday at Levity. Featuring Jeff Long, Robin Martinez, Joe Sullivan, Lloyd Marsh, Thomas Burke and (pictured) Roy McKenney, the jam is open to any musician who wants to sit in and free for all ages to attend.

Sousapalooza: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino. Jazz jam/pre-Mardi Gras celebration with Jeff Long on EWI, Robin Martinez on bass, Joe Sullivan on piano, Lloyd Marsh on drums, Thomas Burke on saxophone, Roy McKenney on sousaphone. Musicians welcome to sit in. All ages. Free.

Kenneth Dewey & Isaiah Demontiney 7 p.m. David Banuelos 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: Show 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $30 advance, $35 day of show.

Wednesday with Jodi Lightner (lecture) 7 p.m. Sick Orchid 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Caleb Barndt & The Nard

Craft Local will host a night of jazz with Caleb Barndt & The Nard on Thursday. The free, all ages show will start at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Acoustic Thursday: 7 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

DAEM, Heaven Hummin: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Jazz with Caleb Barndt & The Nard: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Skillet, From Ashes to New, Ledger: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $39.50.

Skillet

Skillet, with From Ashes to New and Ledger, will play the Pub Station on Thursday, Feb. 13. The all-ages show will start at 8 p.m.
