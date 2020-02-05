Live This Week: Skillet, 7th Avenue Band, Sousapalooza and more

Friday, Feb. 7
Free Spirit Rock: 5:30-8 p.m. at Hooligan's Sports Bar.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
The Cimarron Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge.
Elk River Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Mandie Castro & Sophie Writesel, Sleepy HED 8 p.m. Art of Comedy with Charlie Mulluk 10 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
A Night of Art & Music: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. With Almeda Bradshaw, John Adams, Switchback String Band.
Ryan Suppola Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Public welcome.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
The Cimarron Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge.
Dulcet River, Second Avenue Stompers: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Elk River Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
7th Avenue Band: 7-11 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Little Joe & The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Raphael Lopez Trio: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Sousapalooza: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino. Jazz jam/pre-Mardi Gras celebration with Jeff Long on EWI, Robin Martinez on bass, Joe Sullivan on piano, Lloyd Marsh on drums, Thomas Burke on saxophone, Roy McKenney on sousaphone. Musicians welcome to sit in. All ages. Free.
Kenneth Dewey & Isaiah Demontiney 7 p.m. David Banuelos 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: Show 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
Wednesday with Jodi Lightner (lecture) 7 p.m. Sick Orchid 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Acoustic Thursday: 7 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
DAEM, Heaven Hummin: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Jazz with Caleb Barndt & The Nard: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Skillet, From Ashes to New, Ledger: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $39.50.