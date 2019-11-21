{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 22

Alex Nauman and Sam White: 5-7 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Jazz guitar and saxophone duo. Free.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Slayer will share a bill with Primus, Ministry, and Phil Anselmo of Pantera at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $89.50. 

This is the seventh leg of Slayer's farewell world tour that brings together fellow hard rockers Primus, Ministry, and Anselmo, performing "a vulgar display of Pantera" as Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals. 

Slayer, Primus, Ministry, Phil Anselmo (of Pantera): 6 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $89.50. Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.

Chancey Williams: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $16 advance, $19 day of show.

Wyoming native Chancey Williams and his “Younger Brothers Band,” have relentlessly toured the Western United States, developing a rabid fan base not seen from the Cowboy State since Chris LeDoux. In fact, Chancey Williams and LeDoux are the only two people to ride in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (one of the most famous in the world, the touted “Daddy of ‘Em All) and play its main stage as a major entertainer.

Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Mandie Castro, Blake Pierce, Counting Coup: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Rookie Card, The Gullotines, Queers in the Park: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Con Spirito's “Adventure into Wonderland”: 7 p.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. Free.

Drivin’ Sideways Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. $5.

Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.

Nothin' Yet Trio: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Pablo Bonilla, Dulcet River, Grant Ferguson Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.

Rodney Crowell: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $42.50.

Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club dance: 7:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Music by The John Fox Sound. $15 YBDC members, $25 guests, $10 students. Information: Ruth, 259-5739; yellowstoneballroomdance.com.

7th Avenue Band: 8 p.m.-midnight at F.O.E. Free.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Plug Nickel's: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Con Spirito's “Adventure into Wonderland”: 3 p.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. Free.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Fauré’s “Requiem”: 7 p.m. at American Lutheran Church. Montana State University Billings University Chorus and MSUB Chamber Singers perform. Doug Nagel conducts. Organist Mike Everson and pianist Stephanie Davis accompany. Free.

Parker Brown, Erik Olson & Bill Honaker: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Twosday Duets with Matthew O'Brien and Curtis Thompson: 7 p.m.; Bring Your Own Vinyl (community DJ'ing) 8 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, Nov. 26

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, featuring Anna Paige, will perform with  the High Country String Band, Wednesday, Nov. 26, Yellowstone Valley Brewing, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, and a portion of each ticket sale donated to the Young Poets Program.

Wes Urbaniak’s experimental expressionism puts fire to the gasoline structure of folk music. As his songwriting began to develop and his content deepened, he began pursuing the dynamics of the solo musician in real time and continually reinvested what was being learned into his artistry. With the Mountain Folk, Urbaniak teams up with spoken word artist Anna Paige, who is also The Gazette's arts and entertainment reporter, for a night of original music to benefit Young Poets. 

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, Anna Paige, The High Country String Band: 5:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Portion of proceeds benefits Young Poets Program.

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

5 Year Anniversary Show with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Gilda House: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $5.

Chuck Holland, Big Lug & The Galoots, Hubba Hubba: 7 p.m.-midnight at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Wyatt & Magnolia's Rat Boi Evening Event Spectacular, Caleb Haynes: 9 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

