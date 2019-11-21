Friday, Nov. 22
Alex Nauman and Sam White: 5-7 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Jazz guitar and saxophone duo. Free.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Slayer, Primus, Ministry, Phil Anselmo (of Pantera): 6 p.m. at First Interstate Arena. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $89.50. Tickets at box office, 800-366-8538 montanafair.com, metrapark.com.
Chancey Williams: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $16 advance, $19 day of show.
Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Mandie Castro, Blake Pierce, Counting Coup: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Rookie Card, The Gullotines, Queers in the Park: 7 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Con Spirito's “Adventure into Wonderland”: 7 p.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. Free.
Drivin’ Sideways Band: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. $5.
Joe Sullivan Trio: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.
Nothin' Yet Trio: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Pablo Bonilla, Dulcet River, Grant Ferguson Band: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.
Rodney Crowell: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $42.50.
Yellowstone Ballroom Dance Club dance: 7:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Music by The John Fox Sound. $15 YBDC members, $25 guests, $10 students. Information: Ruth, 259-5739; yellowstoneballroomdance.com.
7th Avenue Band: 8 p.m.-midnight at F.O.E. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Plug Nickel's: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Con Spirito's “Adventure into Wonderland”: 3 p.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. Free.
Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Fauré’s “Requiem”: 7 p.m. at American Lutheran Church. Montana State University Billings University Chorus and MSUB Chamber Singers perform. Doug Nagel conducts. Organist Mike Everson and pianist Stephanie Davis accompany. Free.
Parker Brown, Erik Olson & Bill Honaker: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Twosday Duets with Matthew O'Brien and Curtis Thompson: 7 p.m.; Bring Your Own Vinyl (community DJ'ing) 8 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, Anna Paige, The High Country String Band: 5:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Portion of proceeds benefits Young Poets Program.
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
5 Year Anniversary Show with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Gilda House: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $5.
Chuck Holland, Big Lug & The Galoots, Hubba Hubba: 7 p.m.-midnight at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Wyatt & Magnolia's Rat Boi Evening Event Spectacular, Caleb Haynes: 9 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.