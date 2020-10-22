 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live This Week: Song Dog Serenade, The Pack-Rats and more
live this week

Live This Week: Song Dog Serenade, The Pack-Rats and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Oct. 23

Aija: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Burnin' Daylight: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Cimarron Band: 8:30 p.m.-midnight at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Song Dog Serenade

Song Dog Serenade will perform on Saturday at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. The group formed to perform for a Bluegrass Showcase in 2012. From a first few early song selections, their repertoire has grown immensely and band members have been added along the way. Saturday's show starts at 6 p.m.

Song Dog Serenade: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.

Jerry Zilkoski: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Pack-Rats: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Open Blues Jam Night with Adam Rutt: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open jazz jam: 7-10 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live This Week: Oct.16
Enjoy Billings

Live This Week: Oct.16

Looking for live music? Check out the listing of area bars, pubs and other venues hosting musical acts, bands, and performances this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News