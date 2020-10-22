Live This Week: Song Dog Serenade, The Pack-Rats and more

Friday, Oct. 23
Aija: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Burnin' Daylight: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Cimarron Band: 8:30 p.m.-midnight at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Song Dog Serenade: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $5.
Jerry Zilkoski: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Pack-Rats: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Thirsty Tunesday Open Mic Night: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Open Blues Jam Night with Adam Rutt: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open jazz jam: 7-10 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
