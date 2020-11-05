Live This Week: The Brickhouse Band, Hot Rod Todd and the Sharks, and more

Friday, Nov. 6
The Brickhouse Band: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring Lloyd Marsh, Dennis Nettiksimmons, Robin Martinez, Luke Kesner, Thomas Burke. $5.
Geoff George: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Lunatic Fringe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Original Music Showcase: 7-10 p.m. at Craft Local. With Marcedes Carroll, Chandler Huntley, Isaac Carroll, Daniel Kosel.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Dylan Petit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Ryan Supola: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Thirsty Tunesday open mic: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Live jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.
Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
