Live This Week: The Brickhouse Band, Hot Rod Todd and the Sharks, and more
live this week

Live This Week: The Brickhouse Band, Hot Rod Todd and the Sharks, and more

Friday, Nov. 6

The Brickhouse Band: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. Featuring Lloyd Marsh, Dennis Nettiksimmons, Robin Martinez, Luke Kesner, Thomas Burke. $5.

Geoff George: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Lunatic Fringe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Original Music Showcase: 7-10 p.m. at Craft Local. With Marcedes Carroll, Chandler Huntley, Isaac Carroll, Daniel Kosel.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Dylan Petit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Ryan Supola: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Hot Rod Todd and The Sharks: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Thirsty Tunesday open mic: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Live jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Bar and Bistro.

Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

