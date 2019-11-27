Wednesday, Nov. 27
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, Anna Paige, The High Country String Band: 5:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Portion of proceeds benefits Young Poets Program. Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local. 5 Year Anniversary Show with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Gilda House: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $5.
Celebrate the Pub Station’s 5-Year Anniversary with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars and Gilda House, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $5.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic americana-folk band that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music. They are joined by Calvin and the Coal Cars and Gilda House for a celebration of the local music venue.
Chuck Holland, Big Lug & The Galoots, Hubba Hubba: 7 p.m.-midnight at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790. Wyatt & Magnolia's Rat Boi Evening Event Spectacular, Caleb Haynes: 9 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door. Friday, Nov. 29 Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest. The Peach Pickers, David Cleaves and Adam Rutt: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. Black Metal Friday with Hang the DJ: 7-9 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door. Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW. John Adams and Doug McShane: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Hendrix Birthday Bash Guitarmageddon (including a full performance of Hendrix's masterpiece "Electric Ladyland"), Friday, Nov. 29, Pub Station Taproom, 9 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
This local tradition is back after a two-year hiatus. Jimi Hendrix would turn 77 this Thanksgiving. Come celebrate Jimi's music with an all-star line-up performing Hendrix's greatest hits including a full performance of his third studio masterpiece, "Electric Ladyland."
This project is spearheaded by Matt Devitt and Brian Epley. This year’s players include: The Amp Camp Combo, Pete Bolenbaugh, Mike Beyl, Wendolina Chavez, Ken Clark, Tyler Cook, Matt Devitt, Brian Epley, Kerry Epley, So Eto, Rich Feeley, Dennis Mailloux, Erik Olson, Becky Sappington, and Trent Visconti. Also featuring some very special out-of-town guests in saxman/vocalist Neil Olsen from Salt Lake City and guitar hero Dustin "D.T." Thomas out of Kansas City.
Hendrix Birthday Bash Guitarmageddon: 9 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance. $12 day of show. Triage: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino. Saturday, Nov. 30
Parker Brown
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest. Grant Jones and Parker Brown, soul and jazz with John Roberts & Co.: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.
Grant Jones
Ryan Supola: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Triage: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino. Sunday, Dec. 1 Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. at Moose Lodge. Music by Jim and Friends. All ages. Public welcome. Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW. Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.
Raphael Lopez Trio: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill. Monday, Dec. 2
HELLYEAH – “A Celebration of Life” with Nonpoint and DEEPFALL, Monday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $34.50 in advance and $39.50 at the door.
HELLYEAH is the brainchild of Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray and Nothingface founder Tom Maxwell. It became a reality in 2006, when the pair successfully convinced Vinnie Paul, the legendary drummer of Pantera and Damageplan, to pick up his sticks again after the tragic loss of his equally legendary brother, Dimebag Darrell. Unfortunately, the band’s story took a tragic twist in 2018 when Paul left this mortal coil to be reunited with his beloved brother. Dauntless, the heartbroken HELLYEAH bravely soldiered on to complete the album Vinnie had already recorded his drum parts for – the outfit’s sixth offering, the brand new "Welcome Home."
HELLYEAH, Nonpoint, DEEPFALL: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $34.50 advance, $39.50 day of show. Tuesday, Dec. 3 Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music. Wednesday, Dec. 4 Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local. Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790. Thursday, Dec. 5 Indubious: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $8 advance, $10 day of show. Photos: Upcoming concerts
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, Nov. 26
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, featuring Anna Paige, will perform with the High Country String Band, Wednesday, Nov. 26, Yellowstone Valley Brewing, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, and a portion of each ticket sale donated to the Young Poets Program.
Wes Urbaniak’s experimental expressionism puts fire to the gasoline structure of folk music. As his songwriting began to develop and his content deepened, he began pursuing the dynamics of the solo musician in real time and continually reinvested what was being learned into his artistry. With the Mountain Folk, Urbaniak teams up with spoken word artist Anna Paige, who is also The Gazette's arts and entertainment reporter, for a night of original music to benefit Young Poets.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Nov. 27
Hendrix ‘Guitarmageddon,’ Nov. 29
Hellyeah, Dec. 2
Indubious, Dec. 5
Indubious performs Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Pub Station Taproom. The general admission/all ages show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $8 in advance/$10 day-of, plus applicable fees.
It is through overcoming adversity that Evton and Skip, both brothers and band mates, now joined by drummer Matty, have emerged as a powerful forces for change, and voices for the future of conscious music.
Having been born with Cystic Fibrosis, the Indubious brothers were given a grim diagnoses at birth with a life expectancy of 18 years. Now 29 and 31, respectively, the brothers have persevered. Evton recently received a double lung transplant in 2011 resulting in a full recovery. Convinced by doctors of their impending death from an early age, their only choice has always been mind over matter. Time has proven that their unbending positive outlook combined with an inspiring message of love and hope, has not only helped them overcome personal hardship, but catapulted their music onto the world stage with an unstoppable momentum.
Kicking Karma, Dec. 7
Kicking Karma presents the Monsters of Rock Tribute: Hair Metal Mixtape, Saturday, Dec. 7, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15, plus any applicable service fee.
In old-school throwback fashion, this show will be focused on giving a true mixtape experience by "spinning" through a full evening of ‘80s hair metal in the unique format of one song per featured band. Count on a great mix of all the hair metal and hard rock hits you know and love for the entire show. Thirty songs from 30 bands — one night only.
Kenny G, Dec. 8
Instrumentalist and recording artist Kenny G will make a holiday appearance in Billings, performing Dec. 8 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Tickets are priced from $45 to $75.
Touring on the Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour, the soprano saxophonist will bring tunes from his holiday album, "Miracles," released in 1994 and the "Holiday Collection" in the mid-2000s, as well as hits from his decades of performing and recording pop, R&B and contemporary jazz music.
Art Alexakis
Art Alexakis, of Everclear, will perform with opening act Drew McDowell, Tuesday, Dec. 10, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25.
Some 30 years into his career as a recording artist, Art Alexakis— best-known as the singer-guitarist and sole songwriter behind the iconic alt-rock outfit Everclear — has started a new chapter as a solo artist. Writing all of the songs and performing all instruments on his own, Alexakis is releasing his first ever solo album "Sun Songs" on Oct. 11.
Hamilton Loomis, Dec. 11
Hamilton Loomis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, in a special Christmas concert and CD release at the Pub Station. Tickets are priced at $15.
Texas musician Hamilton Loomis will return to Billings on Dec. 11. In addition to his usual rocking show, Loomis will introduce some new original Christmas songs in his set, which will be on his brand new Christmas CD, available at the concert taking place at the Pub Station.
Dusty Pockets, Dec. 14
The Dusty Pockets perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Tickets for the general admission all ages show are $10 in advance, plus fees.
The Dusty Pockets tell meaningful stories, delivered with grit, wrapped in beautiful melodies and driven by powerful grooves. Their self-invented genre, “recreational Americana,” is indicative of the band’s mission to make seriously good music and have fun at the same time. Their debut release, “Hard Line,” is a ten-song album that cherry-picks from the band's wide and growing catalog of original songs. Centered on a strong foundation of American musical traditions, "Hard Line," and the band's live shows, showcase a collection of tunes that scratch the itch for twang, soul, and rock n' roll all at once.
Kyle Shobe, Dec. 20
Kyle Shobe and The Walk ‘Em Boys, Friday, Dec. 20, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show are $15, plus any applicable service fees.
For the past decade, Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys have entertained crowds across the west with their unique brand of country music, born and bred in the middle of Montana. As an auctioneer, rodeo announcer, and country music artist, Shobe’s list of occupations is relatively diverse, but all of them circle back to a microphone and his ability to motivate, inspire, or otherwise persuade an audience.
Shobe, the 2010 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion, focuses his time on purebred cattle sales in the spring and fall sale seasons, and sells several weekly livestock markets throughout the year. From his office in Lewistown, he operates the family auction and real estate business with his father Jayson, specializing in farm and ranch equipment, western art and real estate. In addition to announcing numerous PRCA rodeos in Montana and the Dakotas, Shobe has announced Cheyenne Frontier Days since 2007.
Renegades, Dec. 21
Renegades: An Evening of Rage Against the Machine music, will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Pub Station Taproom, with opening guest Mopsketo. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10.
Formed in April, 2019, this tribute to Rage Against The Machine features 18 musicians from Montana. Members of more than 10 local bands spanning genres from metal to funk will perform 20+ Rage Against The Machine classics.
Jessica Eve Dec. 21
Jessica Eve joins Mountain Folk, Haeli Allen, Saturday, Dec. 21, Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $8, plus any fees.
Jessica Eve has all the gears behind her vocal engine. She can pull the smooth slow long notes with ease right into amazing highs that is beautifully controlled power. You’ll pick up immediately that she has the spirit, drive, and talent sitting well upon her shoulders. Her songs are a mix of Folk, Country and Blues.
She has released a self-titled EP "Jessica Eve Lechner" with six of her original songs
The Mountain Folk songs twist and contort themselves around conscious themes and common experiences of the most lived-in journey in a way best described as: a new way to say the same thing. Even the instruments Urbaniak builds do this. They play the same notes, but the instruments fantastically wear different clothes and allude to having a deeper sense of spirit. The whole matter is science pushed through the pinholes of art.
Haeli Allen began singing, playing, and writing original music at just 12 years old. And later went on to study vocal performance and creative writing in college. While at home in central Montana, Haeli spends her time raising her four young children on a cattle ranch with her husband and in-laws.
Dead Presleys, Dec. 23
With HubbaHubba, Monday, Dec. 23, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10.
With a style that has been called “The Black Keys meets Kings of Leon meets Foo Fighters,” Dead Presleys are a versatile group of musicians who continue to push boundaries.
During their 4th annual Holiday Show, the group will release of “Midnight." As they dive more into their love of vintage rock 'n’ roll music, they find their true groove — big drums, raunchy guitars, ripping guitar solos, soulful vocals, driving bass, and fun and energetic live show that'll keep your blood pumping.
Gray Joy, Jan. 3
Gray Joy performs with openers The Photoshoplifters, The Love Darts, Friday, Jan. 3, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, plus applicable fees.
In 2014, Trevin Baker, Ty Sutton, and Conner Haman met in the jazz swing group at Castle Rock Middle School. With the end of the school year talent show approaching, the trio hastily prepared a few covers of popular rock songs to perform for their classmates. This was the first time that Billings’ pop-punk/emo staple Gray Joy took the stage, though at the time they went by the name “Silverbow Society.”
Casey Donahew, Jan. 10
Casey Donahew performs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets are $30, plus applicable service fee or $51 combined with Saturday's performance featuring Aaron Watson as part of Hot Texas Winter Weekend.
Casey Donahew has built his career one show at a time, performing on countless stages night after night in front of thousands, topped the Texas music charts 18 times, released all of his albums independently to critical acclaim, and forged a path all his own through the music scene without the aid or muscle of a major record label or power-suit management company.
Aaron Watson, Jan. 11
Aaron Watson performs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets are $30, plus applicable service fee or $51 combined with Friday's performance featuring Casey Donahew as part Hot Texas Winter Weekend.
Old-school but timeless: That’s how Aaron Watson characterizes his bold new full-length collection, “Red Bandana,” but he could also be describing himself. As a singer-songwriter, husband, father of three, and self-made musical success, the 41-year-old Texan has forged a slow and steady path to country stardom by both honoring tradition and embracing the unknown. He’s more comfortable than most walking the line.
Justin Townes Earle Jan. 17
Justin Townes Earle, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Pub Station Taproom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, plus any fees.
Justin Townes Earle has done a lot of living in his 37 years. For starters, there’s the quick-hit bullet points about his childhood that seem to get dredged up in every interview, article or review about the singer-songwriter and guitarist: Born the son of Steve Earle, who was largely absent during Justin’s childhood; struggles from a young age with addiction and numerous stints in rehab; long stretches of itinerancy and general juvenile delinquency; a youth he once said he was “lucky to have gotten out of alive.”
That’s before we get to the years spent honing his craft in Nashville bars and on club stages all over the world; the various bands, record labels and industry types that have been drawn toward and, at times, pushed away by him; and, finally, the celebrated and rather formidable body of work he has amassed since releasing his critically-acclaimed 2007 debut EP, “Yuma.”
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Feb. 12
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony perform Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Pub Station Ballroom, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, plus applicable fees.
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is an American hip hop band formed Cleveland, Ohio, in 1991. The group originally consisted of rappers Layzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Wish Bone.
Bone Thugs is also the only group that worked with deceased artists 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E and Big Pun while they were still alive. The editors of
About.com ranked them #12 on their list of the "25 Best Rap Groups of All Time," and MTV called them "the most melodic hip-hop group of all time."
Yola, Feb. 14
Yola brings her "Walk Through Fire" tour to Billings with Amythyst Kiah opening on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Pub Station Taproom. Tickets for the all-ages are $20, plus applicable fees.
Yola released her critically acclaimed debut album “Walk Through Fire” earlier this year. Produced by Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys), it is a contemporary twist on a traditional sonic tapestry of orchestral strings, fiddle, steel, and shimmering tremolo guitars. The album was written and recorded at Auerbach’s Nashville studio, Easy Eye Sound, with contributions from songwriting legends who between them have written songs for artists from Glen Campbell to Aretha Franklin. Musicians who performed on the record included bassist Dave Roe (Johnny Cash) as well as drummer Gene Chrisman and pianist Bobby Wood, who played on hits by Dusty Springfield and Elvis Presley; guest performers included country music icon Vince Gill.
Hunny Pub, Feb. 17
Monday, Feb. 17, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 in advance and $17 at the door, plus applicable fees.
“Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.,” HUNNY's debut full-length album, opens with “Lula I’m Not Mad” — a bouncy pop track that matches its shimmery synth lines with hopelessly crushed-out lyrics.
Produced by Grammy Award-winner Carlos de la Garza (Cherry Glazerr, Culture Abuse, Paramore), At one point, while members Jason Yarger (vocals), Jake Goldstein (guitar), and Joey Anderson (drums) were inside Kevin Grimmett’s (bass, keyboards) home demoing and writing, firefighters were in the backyard stopping the California wildfires from encroaching onto the property.
Rome and Duddy, March 2
Rome and Duddy - Friends and Family Acoustic Tour, Monday, March 2, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $30.50 in advance and $35.50 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
Rome and Duddy – Friends and Family is a special project from Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome and Duddy of Dirty Heads.
The Friends & Family Tour will be a stripped down and intimate version of the Sublime and Dirty Heads live experience fans know and love – each concert will include separate acoustic sets by Rome and Duddy, and both artists will perform together to close the show.
Amanda Shires, March 6
Amanda Shires with L.A. Edwards, Friday, March 6, 2020, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25 plus any applicable service fee.
“It’s all rock ‘n’ roll – not golf” is how singer/songwriter/violinist Amanda Shires describes her electrifying fifth album, “To The Sunset.” She’s borrowed a lyric from the track “Break Out the Champagne,” one of 10 deftly crafted songs that comprise her powerful new recording. The Texas-born road warrior, new mom, and recently minted MFA in creative writing has mined a range of musical influences to reveal an Shires many didn’t know existed.
It’s been a jam-packed since the release of Shires’ critically hailed My Piece of Land: constant touring with her band and as a member of husband Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit.
Shires last July drew a huge crowd for her performance during the Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish.
Cher, April 26
Cher is seen in performance in Philadelphia during her "Here We Go Again Tour" in April in Philadelphia. The pop music icon has announced additional dates on her "Here We Go Again" tour, including a stop in Billings on April 26. Tickets range in price from $39.95 to $159.95, before fees, and front row seats will set you back $499.95, and other special packages are available.
The Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning performer has been in the spotlight for 60 years. Cher began her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher, then took her act solo in a heavily male-dominated industry to become one of the most iconic performers in music. To date, she’s sold more than 100 million records, has been an actor, director, and performer in film, TV and Broadway.
In This Moment, May 15
In This Moment with Black Veil Brides, Ded, Raven Black, Friday, May 15, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Throughout history, art rejoices and revels in the wisdom of women. It’s an evolution. It’s a statement. It’s In This Moment.
“It’s like we’re going into the next realm,” asserts Maria Brink, the band’s leader. “I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself. I always write from a personal place, and I needed to share that sense of strength. I’ve never been afraid to hold back. Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it’s without overt sexuality. It’s that deeper serious fire inside of my heart.”
Fred Eaglesmith, June 19
Well-traveled troubadour Fred Eagle smith will perform on Friday, June 19 at the Pub Station Taproom, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, or a reserved table for six $160, plus service fees.
Fred Eaglesmith can talk to you about almost anything. Chances are, he’s had that car, tractor, job, relationship, idea, and hat. But throughout his life and experiences there is always one thing that has remained the same: his undeniable gift for writing a song. Aspiring songwriters and performers of all ages call and write Fred with questions on how to have a career like his. And what can he say? Start writing songs when you’re 10 years old.
Joe Nichols, July 3
Joe Nichols headlines the 2020 RIDE celebration on July 3 in Roundup. Though May 30, concert wristbands, which cover entrance to all RIDE events, cost $35 for ages 13 and older, and $5 for kids 12 and younger. For purchase locations, visit roundupride.com.
Multi-platinum Red Bow recording artist Joe Nichols has had six No. 1 chart-topping songs and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including chart-toppers like “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Gimmie That Girl.” The four-time Grammy nominee is the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist award, Country Music Television’s Breakthrough Video of the Year award, and the prestigious Horizon Award from the Country Music Association.
