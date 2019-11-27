{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, Anna Paige, The High Country String Band: 5:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Portion of proceeds benefits Young Poets Program.

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

5 Year Anniversary Show with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Gilda House: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $5.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Nov. 27

Chuck Holland, Big Lug & The Galoots, Hubba Hubba: 7 p.m.-midnight at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Wyatt & Magnolia's Rat Boi Evening Event Spectacular, Caleb Haynes: 9 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Friday, Nov. 29

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

The Peach Pickers, David Cleaves and Adam Rutt: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Black Metal Friday with Hang the DJ: 7-9 p.m. at Kirk's Groceries. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

John Adams and Doug McShane: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Hendrix ‘Guitarmageddon,’ Nov. 29

Hendrix Birthday Bash Guitarmageddon: 9 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $10 advance. $12 day of show.

Triage: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Grant Jones and Parker Brown, soul and jazz with John Roberts & Co.: 7 p.m.-midnight at Craft Local.

Ryan Supola: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Triage: 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Big Sky Polka Club dance: 1:30-5 p.m. at Moose Lodge. Music by Jim and Friends. All ages. Public welcome.

Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Singer/Songwriter Sunday with John Adams: 3-5 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. Features music, trivia, anecdotes.

Raphael Lopez Trio: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Monday, Dec. 2

Hellyeah, Dec. 2

HELLYEAH, Nonpoint, DEEPFALL: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $34.50 advance, $39.50 day of show.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Indubious: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $8 advance, $10 day of show.

