Livingston Film Series screens Bonnie & Clyde

The Livingston Film Series presents the thriller Bonnie & Clyde at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

Small-time crook Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) tries to steal a car and winds up with its owner’s daughter, dissatisfied small-town girl Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway). Their crimes quickly spiral from petty theft to bank robbery, but tensions between the couple and the other members of their gang – hapless driver C.W. (Michael J. Pollard), Clyde’s suave older brother Buck (Gene Hackman), and Buck’s flibbertigibbet wife, Blanche (Estelle Parsons) – could destroy them all.

Now returning for its sixth season, the Livingston Film Series presents a variety of independent features, documentaries, local films, and classic screenings on the second Sunday of every month in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. Concessions are available before the show. Doors open at 6:30; screenings begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, please visit theshanecenter.org.