Multi-media artist and social activist Luzene Hill will present an artist talk and performance at MSU Billings followed by a public discussion on Monday, Oct. 14, in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Hill's visit is part of programming for the NEA Big Read, celebrating the work of U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. She will present "The Sound of Silence" at 6.30 p.m. in LI-148, the lecture hall next to the gallery on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building on MSUB campus. A catered reception will follow.
Hill is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. A multi-media artist, best known for socially engaged conceptual installations and performances, Hill’s interdisciplinary work reflects visual art, women's studies and Native American culture — topics that are integral to her background and personal journey. Much of her work has addressed violence against women, according to a press release from MSUB.
Informed by pre-contact culture of the Americas, Hill advocates for indigenous linguistic, cultural and personal sovereignty. Those concepts form the basis for her installations, performances, drawings and artist's books, including work featured in Susan Powers' book "Cherokee Art: Prehistory to Present," Josh McPhee's book "Celebrate People's History: The Poster Book of Resistance and Revolution" and the PBS documentary “Native Art NOW!”
Hill lives and works in Atlanta, Georgia and received her MFA from Western Carolina University. Her work has been exhibited throughout the United States, as well as in Canada, Russia, Japan and the United Kingdom. Her awards include the 2019 Ucross Fellowship, the 2016 Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Fellowship in Visual Arts, the 2015 Eiteljorg Museum Fellowship and 2015 First Peoples Fund Fellowship.
A full schedule of the events during the Big Read is available at msubillings.edu/library/big_read.htm.