Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will play the WYO Theater in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Sept. 28.
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.
Whether touring as a Duo, with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.
Tickets for the Sheridan show cost $92, according to press release from the theater. They are available at the WYO Theater box office, by calling 307-672-9084 and online at wyotheater.com.