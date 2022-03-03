Magic City Blues Festival announces 2022 lineup topped by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Now in its 21st year, the Magic City Blues Festival announced its complete lineup Thursday morning.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the annual festival, along with Whiskey Myers and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

The Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 festival moves from Montana Avenue in downtown Billings to MetraPark.

Other artists in the lineup include on Aug. 5 Shane Smith and the Saints, 49 Winchester, King Solomon Hick, Laurie Morvan Band.

On Aug. 6, the Billings band Soul Funk Collective will start the night, with Eddie 9V, Amythyst Kiah, and the Ben Rice Band.

New Orleans blues pianist Jon Clearly will play several shows both days in the Montana Pavilion Piano Bar.

After more than 20 years downtown, the festival moves to MetraPark, which comes with some trade-offs. While the festival will lose some of its downtown urban charm, the larger venue will offer better parking and room for larger crowds, which could translate into bigger artists.

Festival co-founder Pam Goodridge said the move is necessary to keep the outdoor music festival financially viable.

In previous years, MCB presented a free show on Thursday night, but that will not be offered this year.

The Budweiser Stage will be bigger this year and will feature the headline acts. The Sibanye-Stillwater Stage will also host acts. Stages will be set up in the area around the outdoor pond and Chiesa Plaza. The event will be open to all ages and fans can bring in chairs and blankets to sit on.

“The escalating talent prices made this necessary,” Goodridge said. “We had one artist who had given us a quote of $250,000 a few years ago. Now they want $800,000 to $1 million.”

The festival has drawn some big names over the years, including George Thorogood, ZZ Top, Blackberry Smoke, Ziggy Marley, John Fogerty, Steve Miller Band, Ben Harper, Buddy Guy, The Lumineers, and AJR.

Lynyrd Skynyrd last played Billings in 2015 when they shared a bill with Blue Oyster Cult During MontanaFair.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0