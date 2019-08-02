If You Go

Tickets are still available for Saturday's Magic City Blues festival.

General admission tickets are $75 at the gate. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Kelker's Kids, which provides financial assistance to families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment at Billings Clinic.

Saturday's lineup is as follows:

Stillwater (McCormick Cafe) Stage

Not Your Boyfriend's Band, 5 p.m.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 6:30 p.m.

KALO, 8:30 p.m.

Budweiser (main) stage

Arterial Drive, 6 p.m.

Little Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

Postmodern Jukebox, 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.magiccityblues.com.