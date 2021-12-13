Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform April 7 at ABT

Country music living legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater.

Touring to support his 18th studio album "Way Out West," Grammy Award-winning Stuart continues to write, record, and release keenly relevant music that honors country’s rich legacy while advancing it in to the future, according to a press release from the ABT.

Stuart has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in between; and safeguarded country’s most valuable traditions and physical artifacts, including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash’s black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.

He's been awarded four Grammy Awards, including in 1993 for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for the Travis Tritt duet "The Whiskey Ain't Workin," notched 10 Top 20 country chart hits, and he's a 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Tickets, starting at $35 plus fees, are available beginning Dec. 17 at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0