The Yellowstone Bluegrass Association, along with Yellowstone Public Radio, Hansen Music and Kirk's Violins, will present Masontown in concert at Cisel Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Emerging from the hotbed of the Colorado roots music scene, Masontown, a young bluegrass band, consists of Eric Wiggs on guitar and vocals, Mike Canney on mandolin, Natalie Padilla on fiddle and vocals, and Bradley Morse on bass.
The group unites the sounds of bluegrass, old-time, folk, and new acoustic music into a sonic melting pot that hearkens back to their deep musical traditions while remaining defiantly modern in conception, according to the band's bio. Masontown's music blends the exploration of the Matt Flinner Trio with the drive of Bill Monroe and the plaintive songcraft of Cahalen Morrison and Eli West.
On Tuesday, doors at Cisel Hall will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Admission costs $20 at the door.