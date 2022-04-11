 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland playing ZooMontana in July

  • 0
Midland

Midland will play the stage at ZooMontana on Friday, July 15. 

 Courtesy Photo

Texas based country group Midland will bring The Last Resort Tour to Billings with a show at ZooMontana on Friday, July 15. 

The concert is presented by the Pub Station, with doors open at 5 p.m. and show starting at 6 p.m. General admission, all ages tickets are $44 and go on sale Thursday, April 14. Tickets are available at thepubstation.com, by phone at (919) 653-0443 or at the Pub Station Taproom at 2502 First Ave. N. 

In addition, there's an online only presale on Wednesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for Pub Station Facebook friends and email subscribers. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The 2022 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations have been announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News