Midland playing ZooMontana in July

Texas based country group Midland will bring The Last Resort Tour to Billings with a show at ZooMontana on Friday, July 15.

The concert is presented by the Pub Station, with doors open at 5 p.m. and show starting at 6 p.m. General admission, all ages tickets are $44 and go on sale Thursday, April 14. Tickets are available at thepubstation.com, by phone at (919) 653-0443 or at the Pub Station Taproom at 2502 First Ave. N.