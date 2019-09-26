{{featured_button_text}}

The second annual Montana International Film Festival closed on Monday after screening a total of 100 films across five days. An estimated 4,000 people attended the event, doubling attendance from last year.

“This second year built on the success of our first: to bring the finest independent film and filmmakers to Billings,” said Brian Murnion, MINT executive director, who described the event as an honor to be able to host so many talented filmmakers and guests.

MINT Film Festival closing night

The Montana International Film Festival wraps up a five-day festival with the North American premier of "Robert the Bruce" on September 22 at the Babcock Theatre. 

Six narrative films and five documentaries competed for prizes and awards. Award winners include:

  • "Once Upon a River," directed by Haroula Rose, winner for Narrative Feature and special jury award for Kenadi Delacerna, acting
  • "Hugh Hefner's After Dark: Speaking Out in America," directed by Brigitte Berman, winner for Documentary Feature
  • "BOOM! A Film About the Sonics," directed by Jordan Albertsen, winner for MINT Spirit Award
  • "Blackfeet Flood," directed by Torsten Kjellstrand & Ben Shors, winner for Made In Montana Award and Indigenous Voices Award
  • "Detained," directed by Khushnuda Shukurova, winner for Female Director
  • "Pastalight," directed by Christopher Martini, winner of Narrative Short Film award
  • "History of Memory," directed by Sarah Klein & Tom Mason, winner of Documentary Short Film
  • "Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock," directed by Michele Noble, winner of Special Jury Prize

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A special two-day “Mini Mint” program takes place in Red Lodge, at the Roman Theater Sept. 27-28 featuring three feature films and two blocks of short films — documentary and narrative shorts.

Photos: Second annual MINT Film Festival 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags