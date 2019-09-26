Filmmaker John Dahl (left) and director Kirk LeClaire discuss the documentary on the Montana music scene, "...So Good I Can't Take It" on Sept. 20 at the Babcock Theatre. The film digs into the punk rock, new wave, and experimental music of bands in the late 1970s to early '90s, including Dahl's band, The Pugs.
Zack Terakedis greets attendees of the Mint Film Festival and introduces the Bear Canyon Singers in front of the Babcock Theatre Thursday. “Robert The Bruce” will have its North American premiere Sunday at the Babcock Theater in downtown Billings.
Filmmaker John Dahl (left) and director Kirk LeClaire discuss the documentary on the Montana music scene, "...So Good I Can't Take It" on Sept. 20 at the Babcock Theatre. The film digs into the punk rock, new wave, and experimental music of bands in the late 1970s to early '90s, including Dahl's band, The Pugs.
Photo courtesy Paul Bellinger
Zack Terakedis greets attendees of the Mint Film Festival and introduces the Bear Canyon Singers in front of the Babcock Theatre Thursday. “Robert The Bruce” will have its North American premiere Sunday at the Babcock Theater in downtown Billings.
The second annual Montana International Film Festival closed on Monday after screening a total of 100 films across five days. An estimated 4,000 people attended the event, doubling attendance from last year.
“This second year built on the success of our first: to bring the finest independent film and filmmakers to Billings,” said Brian Murnion, MINT executive director, who described the event as an honor to be able to host so many talented filmmakers and guests.
Six narrative films and five documentaries competed for prizes and awards. Award winners include:
"Once Upon a River," directed by Haroula Rose, winner for Narrative Feature and special jury award for Kenadi Delacerna, acting
"Hugh Hefner's After Dark: Speaking Out in America," directed by Brigitte Berman, winner for Documentary Feature
"BOOM! A Film About the Sonics," directed by Jordan Albertsen, winner for MINT Spirit Award
"Blackfeet Flood," directed by Torsten Kjellstrand & Ben Shors, winner for Made In Montana Award and Indigenous Voices Award
"Detained," directed by Khushnuda Shukurova, winner for Female Director
"Pastalight," directed by Christopher Martini, winner of Narrative Short Film award
"History of Memory," directed by Sarah Klein & Tom Mason, winner of Documentary Short Film
"Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock," directed by Michele Noble, winner of Special Jury Prize
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!