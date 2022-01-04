Montana-made film 'Trust Me' premiers on PBS/WORLD this week

WORLD Channel and Public Broadcasting Stations nationwide will kick off the New Year beginning Jan. 7 with a special one-hour, made-for-television version of “Trust Me,” the documentary created by acclaimed director Roko Belic and Joe Phelps of The Getting Better Foundation.

The film won “Best Documentary” during Billing’s 2021 MINT festival

The film brings awareness to the need for media literacy to help combat polarization of communities, threats to democracy, medical misinformation, and mental illnesses. It features compelling stories from around the world where a lack of media literacy led to crises. Interviews from world-renowned experts are interwoven, explaining why humanity is drawn to sensational and negative news and how commercial media often capitalizes on our biases.

Joe Phelps, executive producer, and Park County Montana resident, said, “The number of thought leaders and professional associations who have heartily endorsed “Trust Me” sends a strong signal to teachers and parents that this timely film, about a challenge that is crucial to our overall health, is worthwhile viewing.”