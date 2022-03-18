Montana PBS documentary shines new light on the Freemen

A new documentary from Montana PBS seeks to tell the story of the Montana Freemen in a way that nobody else has done.

The film, called “The Rise of the Freemen,” chronicles the antigovernment militia group who, in 1996, engaged in an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside of Jordan.

“The Rise of the Freemen” was produced, written and edited by Anna Rau, Montana PBS’s Investigative/Public Affairs Producer.

The documentary was a two-and-a-half year journey for Rau. She got her start working for Billings news station KTVQ in 1997, a year after the standoff ended.

“I was always interested in it,” she said, explaining that during her time at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism, she kept up on the Freemen, and even covered some of the trials for KTVQ.

But the real impetus for the documentary happening now was the passing of time. “I thought there were probably some stories that we’ve never heard, so it had to mellow for a few years,” she said. She filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FBI and the Department of Justice, asking for files and documents from the standoff to be unsealed.

The request was answered, although the federal government was only one of the many sources Rau used. She interviewed myriad people involved with the Freemen and the standoff. Chief among them were former Special Agents Tom Canady and Tim Healy, both of whom were instrumental in the FBI’s involvement. The two were an invaluable resource, sharing their own personal photos from the time and even Healy's handwritten notes, many from his time undercover in the Freemen.

The documentary also prominently features voices from outside the region of Jordan. Notable among those are Mitchell “Dutch” Van Syckel, former Musselshell County deputy, and the county’s former Deputy Sheriff Orville “Buzz” Jones.

The documentary hits its narrative height while Van Syckel and Jones discuss the Freemen cabin on Johnny’s Coal Rd. outside of Roundup, in the Bull Mountains north of Billings, and their subsequent clashes with the group. The tensions culminated in the Freemen attempting to kidnap Van Syckel and Jones, which they recall in great detail.

Rau said she originally had planned on doing a documentary about the standoff, and the federal government’s attempts to use third party negotiators to avoid a repeat of the tragedies at Waco, Texas and Ruby Ridge, Idaho.

“But as I started digging more,“ Rau said, “I thought, ‘The story here that nobody’s ever heard is how this escalated.’ All the drama was before the standoff. The standoff was mostly hurry up and wait.”

In addition to the interviews, “The Rise of the Freemen” uses reams of archival footage. Much of it was gathered from the KTVQ archives and parsing of national news that’s been preserved online. The documentary features film of the Freemen robbing an ABC news team, which had only ever been shown at the trial before this. Rau had to get that footage strait from the DOJ in Washington, D.C.

Canady and Healy shared personal photos they’d taken, as well as their notes from the time. One of the biggest pieces of never before published footage from a phone call where a rancher threatened to hang Garfield County Sheriff Charles Phipps from a bridge. The audio from the call was thought to have been lost in a fire in the Garfield County Courthouse, but the tape was found in a “smoke damaged box from the bowels of the current building,” Rau said.

One voice missing from the documentary is that of the Freemen who have since been let out of prison. Rau said she “tried repeatedly” to contact former Freemen, and wasn’t able to get any to go on the record. Some are wary of the media, some simply don’t want to revisit that volatile time. “It’s still just so raw,” Rau said.

Still, Rau believes the documentary captures the Freemen as they’ve never before been seen. “I have greater empathy and understanding for the people who were involved in the compound,” she said. “I hope that [the documentary] is a full picture of what was going on.”

“They weren’t terrible people,” Rau said. “They were just people.”

“The Rise of the Freemen” is available to stream on montanapbs.org, the Montana PBS app or on the Montana PBS Facebook page. In addition, it will air this weekend on Montana PBS, with showings on Saturday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 20 at 10 a.m., and Monday, March 21 at 1 a.m.

