Montana Renaissance Festival moves to new digs in Red Lodge

The Medieval Marketplace will continue to be held at the zoo the third Saturday of the month from May to September. The marketplace helps give visitors a taste of Renn Faire through small performances and it provides an opportunity for vendors to sell medieval items.

“It definitely gets an audience that we don’t always see at the zoo,” Ewelt said.

Haak posted news about the move on social media earlier in the week and more than 300 people responded, mostly with encouraging comments. Some people complained about having to drive the 60 miles to Red Lodge to attend the festival, but many people offered support and excitement that the festival will be held this year. Haak said it was extremely disappointing to fans when he had to cancel the festival due to COVID concerns just two weeks before it was to be held in June of 2021.

“I got pages and pages of emails complaining about the cancelation,” Haak said.

The Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce is helping with the logistics of Renn Faire and the rodeo grounds waived the rental fee for the space. A Red Lodge 4-H group has agreed to help with parking, which should be less challenging than zoo parking because it is double the space, Haak said.