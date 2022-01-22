Montana Renaissance Festival moves to new digs in Red Lodge

Hear ye, hear ye: The Montana Renaissance Festival has outgrown ZooMontana and will move to the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds the first weekend in June.
Renn Faire promoter and organizer Ken Haak said he is sad to leave the zoo with its big cottonwoods for shade and support from the Billings community. But, parking became a safety concern in 2019 when 8,000 people attended the two-day event. Vendor space has also become an issue and the bison habitat has taken over the jousting arena.
“It’s been a big fundraiser for the zoo and we hate to leave,” Haak said.
Renn Faire was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic, but in 2019, the festival donated $65,000 to the zoo. Renn Faire became ZooMontana’s second-largest annual fundraiser, second to A Wild Affair gala, zoo director Jeff Ewelt said.
“It wasn’t a decision we made lightly,” Ewelt said. “The festival has grown at the same time we are growing at the zoo. We are a zoo first and that has to take precedence.”
Ewelt said he did not want to hold the festival back or hinder the zoo’s growth. This spring the zoo is working on a $1.1 million renovation of the waterfowl refuge that will also include a viewing area for native fish. As more space is being taken up with habitat areas at the zoo, there is less room for the festival. Ewelt said they will make up for the lost revenue through rentals and other fundraisers, including Boo at the Zoo and Zoo Lights.
The Medieval Marketplace will continue to be held at the zoo the third Saturday of the month from May to September. The marketplace helps give visitors a taste of Renn Faire through small performances and it provides an opportunity for vendors to sell medieval items.
“It definitely gets an audience that we don’t always see at the zoo,” Ewelt said.
Haak posted news about the move on social media earlier in the week and more than 300 people responded, mostly with encouraging comments. Some people complained about having to drive the 60 miles to Red Lodge to attend the festival, but many people offered support and excitement that the festival will be held this year. Haak said it was extremely disappointing to fans when he had to cancel the festival due to COVID concerns just two weeks before it was to be held in June of 2021.
“I got pages and pages of emails complaining about the cancelation,” Haak said.
The Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce is helping with the logistics of Renn Faire and the rodeo grounds waived the rental fee for the space. A Red Lodge 4-H group has agreed to help with parking, which should be less challenging than zoo parking because it is double the space, Haak said.
Haak started the Montana Renaissance Festival in 2012, putting it at the zoo as part of the Highland Games, which was already being presented. Renn Faire was held in August the first year, but Haak said the heat was extreme so they moved it to June.