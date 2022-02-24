Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announces 50th season

For 49 seasons, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has worked to bring the works of the Bard to the big sky. This upcoming season, its 50th, looks to be no different.

The semicentennial season started last week with Montana Shakes! performing "Bottom's Dream" to children in grades K-6. The play, written by MSIP alumnus Matt Foss, is based on Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Montana Shakes! will bring the production to 60 schools across the state.

MSIP's summer tour will put on productions of "King Lear" and "Twelfth Night" across Montana, juxtaposing one of Shakespeare's darkest tragedies against one of his bubbliest comedies. Dates have yet to be announced.

Shakespeare in the Schools, MSIP's educational program, will bring "MacBeth" to Montana schools during the fall.

“To be celebrating 50 seasons of amazing performances is truly a special accomplishment," said Kevin Asslin, MSIP's Executive Artistic Director. "Our greatest pleasure comes from knowing that audiences can discover the magic of Shakespeare, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time."

The 50th season is in memory of Shane G. Lalani, and in collaboration with Sal and Carol G. Lalani.

More information can be found at shakespeareintheparks.org.

