MSU alum wins national Emmy for documentary writing

Deia Schlosberg, an alumna of Montana State University’s Science and Natural History Filmmaking program, won an Emmy for outstanding documentary writing for her film “The Story of Plastic.” Winners in the 42nd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced in October by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“The Story of Plastic” is the feature-length directorial debut for Schlosberg, who is also a writer and producer on the film. Other awardees who contributed to writing “The Story of Plastic” are Kyle Cadotte, Tony Hale, Megan Ponder, Brian Wilson and Stiv Wilson. In the film, Schlosberg paints a dire picture of global plastics pollution, compounded by recycling practices that further harm the environment.

Schlosberg is the founder of production company Pale Blue Dot Media and is currently directing “Bootstraps,” a docuseries that follows 11 households in a universal basic income experiment. She earned a Master of Fine Arts in Science & Natural History Filmmaking at MSU in 2013. While at MSU, Schlosberg directed and produced “Backyard,” a documentary focusing on the human cost of fracking. The film was lauded at international film festivals and won two student Emmys.