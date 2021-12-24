MSU Billings alumna’s book accepted into Montana Indian Education for All curriculum

A children’s book written and produced by an alumna and a professor of Montana State University Billings’ College of Business has been adopted into Montana public school curriculum.

Alumna Sabrena Half and professor of marketing A.J. Otjen’s children’s book, Elk Morning Counts His First Coup, was purchased by the Montana Office of Public Instruction and approved for Indian Education for All curriculum. Additionally, Crow Agency has purchased all four of the books in the series for students within their district.

Indian Education for All requires that books be tribal specific. Half and Otjen’s book depicts the story of a young Crow man becoming a warrior; the main character must demonstrate four tasks of bravery, also known as coup. In the first book, he achieves the first coup of capturing a horse. In addition to Half and Otjen’s writing, the book features Crow artists who depicted accurate representations of dress, names, and cultural traditions.

Currently, lesson plans to compliment the book are being developed by Montana OPI. Educators may submit plans for instructing on the book to OPI; the five best submissions will receive an award.