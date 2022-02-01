MSU Billings Jazz Festival Concert to take place Feb. 4

Montana State University Billings will host their annual Jazz Festival Concert on Friday Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in Petro Theatre on MSUB’s university campus. The concert will feature the MSUB Jazz Band and guest artist Camille Thurman, renowned saxophonist, vocalist, and composer, and Jamie Hovorka, top touring and recording Los Angeles trumpeter. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to those with a valid MSUB ID.

All Montana college, high school, and junior high jazz ensembles are invited to participate in the Jazz Festival and Concert. Leading up to the concert, highly experienced musicians will hold music clinics covering improvisation, instrumental, and music production for students across the state. The festival is non-competitive and is focused on education and nurturing the love of music.

Previous jazz festivals have hosted notable artists such as Alex Iles, Bob Bowman, Brennan Baglio, Wayne Bergeron, Katisse Buckingham, Maynard Ferguson, Bill Watrous, Doc Cheatum, George Shearing, Bobby Shew, Nick Mancini, Denis DiBlasio, Eric Richards, Kelly Berdahl, Matt Otto, Darrell Green, and Dontae Winslow. For more information visit MSUB’s Jazz Festival page.

